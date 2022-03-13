Pop-Rock Group THE REVELRIES Releases New Single

Today, EDGEOUT Records and The Revelries released "Troublemaker," the fifth original song to be released by the band via EDGEOUT Records. The Revelries bring full-sounding, guitar-driven Pop-Rock that recalls the sound and influence of successful Eighties Arena Rock, Power-Pop and Alternative artists. The full-length album is due out this year. It will be produced by Grammy winner Matt Wallace (The Replacements, Faith No More).

The brainchild of 24-year-old Monroe, Louisiana-bred vocalist/guitarist Beau Bailey, The Revelries began in a dorm room during the fall of 2016 at Louisiana State University and transformed into an outfit that would perform its own version of high-energy, U.K.-style Pop-Rock to audiences in local Baton Rouge dives bars to private events and venues across the Southeast.

EDGEOUT focuses on the development and curation of young mainstream ROCK bands and artists that will be the future rock movement in the music industry. In January 2020, The Revelries signed a development deal with EDGEOUT/UMG and entered into their program THE STUDIO. After joining forces with EDGEOUT Records, the band went into the studio to record with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Matt Wallace (The Replacements, Faith No More, Maroon 5) and will release their first major-label debut later this year.

Photo Credit: Diana King