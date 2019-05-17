Pop Rock Band HAAS Releases Debut EP 'Love & Loss'

Virginia-based pop/rock project HAAS have released their debut EP, "Love & Loss," out on all digital music platforms NOW. Having released two introductory singles earlier this year, "Behind Those Eyes" and "Mama Always Told Me," HAAS has been spending time crafting and perfecting their energetic pop/rock fusion. The 5 tracks pull from sentimental places; "Didn't Raise No Man" stems from heartbreak, lyrically speaking about feeling obligated to put your passion on hold for somebody else, while "Home" confronts a tragic loss and openly discusses suicide. Lead vocalist Sam Haas spent all of 2018 writing the narrative that developed into "Love & Loss," taking time to evolve sonically. Although just their debut record, HAAS knows their sound (think of a modern Kelly Clarkson/The Veronicas/Ashlee Simpson combo), and takes it on with passion. "Love & Loss" will be promoted with an EP release show at Jammin' Java (Vienna, VA) on June 10th.

HAAS is a pop/rock band from Virginia. The name HAAS stems from lead vocalist Sam Haas, who decided to pay tribute to not only her family name but her late grandfather who inspired her through his music. After years of playing around with names and ideas, HAAS became the official name in 2018. Through the use of catchy melodies, rhythmic guitars, and expressive lyrics, HAAS has been able to marry the pop/rock sound. The group uses music not only as an outlet for themselves, but want the music to be an outlet for others. They draw on personal hardships, such as loss, strained relationships, bullying, depression, and anxiety, but also hardships within the world today. HAAS strives to promote a place of safety and inclusivity, where it is okay to be who you are and forget about the real world for a minute. HAAS has discussed being bullied and scared of being who they are and by embracing themselves, they hope to inspire others to do the same; "love who you are and don't be afraid to do the things you want." Their debut EP "Love & Loss" is available on all digital platforms NOW.

