Pop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EP

The EP is to be released on Friday 13th October.

By: Sep. 28, 2023





Canadian singer-songwriter and rising superstar Olivia Lunny has announced her brand-new EP, HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT (Infinity & Recordings / UMG Music Canada), to be released on Friday 13th October. The EP follows her recent single of the same name, celebrating the power of self-love and unapologetic independence. 

Olivia’s HEARTBREAK ON REPEAT EP is a truly versatile collection of emotional yet edgy pop hits which will be on repeat for the heartbroken, those looking to dance, and everyone in between. 

Olivia Lunny has also been announced as support for both Ellie Goulding and Eurovision champion Loreen, on their respective European tours. Starting on 16th October, Olivia will join Ellie Goulding, playing shows at London’s Roundhouse, Manchester Academy, Birmingham’s O2 Institute, then embarking with Loreen in early November playing over 15 European dates, including London’s Electric Brixton, finishing on 6th December. 

Earlier this year, Olivia caught the world’s attention with her hit single, “TIMEZONE.” In the US, the song soared up the charts making it her Top 40 debut and to date is one of the sole independent records to break the Top 40 this year. 

“TIMEZONE” was preceded by the empowering ‘VIBE CHECK’ — which saw Olivia team up with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Yachty collaborator, Bhad Bhabie —  and ‘WONDERLAND’, which brought her unapologetic energy for another infectious, breezy earworm. 

Ellie Goulding UK and Ireland Tour Dates – Full European Dates

16th Oct - Dublin - Olympia

18th Oct - Glasgow - Barrowland

19th Oct - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

20th Oct - Manchester - Manchester Academy

23rd Oct - Birmingham - O2 Institute

24th Oct - London - Roundhouse

25th Oct - Oxford - O2 Academy

Loreen UK Tour Date – Full European Dates

10th Nov - London - Electric Brixton

About Olivia Lunny:

Olivia delivers a dynamic breed of pop, instantly infectious, but full of emotional depth. After taking up guitar and writing her first song at age 12, the Winnipeg native soon ascended to national fame, earning a Western Canadian Music Award nomination for Pop Artist of the Year when she was 17 and scoring a Top 40 hit in Canada with her 2019 single “I Got You.”

The following year, she won the Young Canadian Songwriter Award from the SOCAN Foundation, inked her label deal with Universal Music Canada/Virgin Music, and released her debut EP, To The Ones I Loved. In 2021, Olivia released her debut self-titled album featuring stacked hits such as disco-pop banger "Who Could Say No" and retro-vibed fan favourite "Sad To See You Happy."

Continuing to captivate listeners with her spellbinding vocals and incredibly resonant lyrics, Olivia has collectively amassed more than 15 million global streams and garnered media support from the likes of iHeartRadio, Billboard, Official Charts, Paper, tmrw mag, Refinery29, Nylon, Pride, The Line of Best Fit, and Parade among many others.

Photo credit: Callum Walker Hutchinson



