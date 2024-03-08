Pop Artist and Songwriter Haven Madison Drops 'Monster' From Debut EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Haven Madison, "American Idol" Season 21 finalist and 19 Recordings/BMG rising pop vocalist, performer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter, has dropped her brand-new track, "Monster." Available today along with an official music video, the song serves as the second track to release in anticipation of Madison's forthcoming studio EP "TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS" that will drop worldwide on April 26. Listen to "Monster" here, and pre-order/pre-save/pre-add the EP here.

Watch the music video!

With "Monster," Madison takes a deep dive into the depths of emotion. The dark, edgy anthem is an unapologetic look at the complexities of relationships, breakups, and empowerment. Madison draws from personal inspiration told through her powerful storytelling and delivers a sonically rich and emotionally charged song that showcases her evolving range as an artist and songwriter.

"'Monster' was the song that opened the floodgates for me," says Madison. "I was, as no surprise, very ticked off by a boy and just went wide open with this pop banger. I love the dark elements it has, and the sentiment is one I haven't heard in a song yet, so I'm pumped for the world to get their hands on it."

"Monster" is co-written with GRAMMY-nominated songwriter/producer and Variety Hitmaker Dave Pittenger, who also serves as producer on "TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS." Set to ignite the hearts of listeners everywhere, the sophomore track is a compelling preview of what's to come from Madison's highly anticipated EP and follows the success of her debut song "Sky Up."

For more on Haven Madison, please visit: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

About Haven Madison

Hailed "the next big pop star" by Katy Perry, 19 Recordings/BMG rising pop vocalist, performer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter Haven Madison's emerging journey through the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Her upcoming debut EP "TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS" displays her immense talent as a singer/songwriter and powerful vocalist and follows on the heels of her successful run as a Top 8 Season 21 finalist on ABC's "American Idol" where she captured the hearts of millions performing her own originals like the wistful "Fifteen" and heartfelt "Still Need You." Earning instant praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, as well as guest judge Ed Sheeran, Madison's viral duet performance of "Still Need You" with Perry catapulted her into the spotlight, garnering the admiration of millions of viewers and fans. Her debut EP drops worldwide on April 26, 2024.