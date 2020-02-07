Poolside's New Album 'Low Season' Out Today

Poolside has announced today's release of their eagerly awaited new album. LOW SEASON is available digitally everywhere now.

Poolside's first new full-length LP in three years, LOW SEASON marks the first Poolside album to be wholly helmed by visionary producer/guitarist/DJ/vocalist Jeffrey Paradise which follows 2017's breakthrough second LP, HEAT. Poolside's classic Daytime Disco sound is augmented and empowered by a wider array of producers, songwriters and musicians, including PANAMA, Ben Browning (Cut Copy), Amo Amo, Psychemagik, and others, as well as members of the extraordinarily powerful Poolside live band: drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs).

LOW SEASON sees the Los Angeles-based collective adding remarkable depth and vibrancy to its already distinctive sound of Daytime Disco, folding sun-drenched synth pop, tidal rhythms, immersive electronics, tactile psychedelia, Afrobeat, hazy house, bubbly funk, yacht rock, and more into a truly singular strain of intensely human music. Songs like "Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)", "Around The Sun (feat. Amo Amo)" and "I Feel High (feat. Ben Browning)" dance across traditional boundaries of genre and sensation, veering between raw introspection and hedonistic joy with liquid grooves and unexpected emotional resonance. LOW SEASON serves as a worthy vessel for Paradise's expansive ambitions. Epic in aspiration yet intimate at its heart, the album stands as an essential moment for Poolside, an evolutionary leap forward as well as an extraordinary zenith all its own. With LOW SEASON as a starting block, Poolside's potential is limitless.

"LOW SEASON is an album that is sonically and lyrically akin to traveling to someplace tropical then finding the beaches empty and the weather uncertain," says Paradise. "You venture down unexpected paths, discovering people and places on your journey that surprise you and provide you with a new perspective on life. While this might not be an experience you share on Instagram, it becomes a profound memory that inspires you for a lifetime. Sonically, while staying rooted in the electronic world, LOW SEASON moves in an organic and human direction with guitars, pianos and hand drums weaving their way through every song. Lyrically, the songs dig deep and are personal and vulnerable. This album expresses all the ups and downs and highs and lows of life, love, loneliness, success, failure and the beauty in searching for something more."

LOW SEASON was preceded last month with the premiere of "Around The Sun," available now at all DSPs; an official music video is streaming now via YouTube. The track - which features shimmering backing vocals from Los Angeles-based psych outfit Amo Amo - was met by critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, which named it a "Song You Need To Know," writing, "Poolside's new single lands somewhere between cry-for-help and carefree jaunt...Think of a Venn diagram containing Delegation's 'Oh Honey,' Fleetwood Mac's 'Everywhere,' late Seventies Isley Brothers, and late Eighties Prefab Sprout, and you'll end up in the vicinity of this collaboration." "Poolside are able to take the chill out of winter with their daytime disco vibe," noted KCRW, while Turtlenek raved, "'Around The Sun' sounds like a classic from the old days, an instant sing-a-long. A perfect sun-soaked track to make you feel warmer these cold winter days."

LOW SEASON was first heralded last year with last year's extraordinary single, "Can't Stop Your Lovin'," available now for streaming and download. The single - featuring vocals from Australia's PANAMA - is accompanied by an equally irresistible companion visual which fuses the song's message of passionate love to widespread PDA in the world's most romantic city, Paris, France. Directed by Hala Matar (Vice, Interpol, Julian Casablancas) at locations including the Louvre, the River Seine, and the Paris Métro. "Can't Stop Your Lovin'" is streaming now via YouTube. In addition, the track has been remixed by an diverse array of like-minded artists, including Neil Frances, The Undercover Dream Lovers, Katzu Oso, and Sandy's, all available for streaming and download.

POOLSIDE - LOW SEASON

PACIFIC STANDARD RECORDS

TRACKLISTING

1. Abandoned Tunnel

2. I Feel High (feat. Ben Browning)

3. Can't Stop Your Lovin' (feat. Panama)

4. Around The Sun (feat. Amo Amo)

5. Losing Control

6. Low Season

7. Kinda Lovely (feat. Panama)

8. Sunrise Strategies

POOLSIDE

LOW SEASON TOUR 2020

FEBRUARY

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller *

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern *

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall *

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich *

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall *

15 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre *

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique *

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's *

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum *

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy *

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvárium *

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK *

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique *

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon *

MARCH

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo *

5 - London, UK - Printworks *

APRIL

24 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

25 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater

26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

MAY

1 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

2 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

4 - Chicago, IL - Metro

6 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

8 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

9 - Chapel Hill, NC - Cat's Cradle

11 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

12 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

14 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

16 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger *

18 - Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater *

19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

21 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

22 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

JUNE

5-7 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival #

* SUPPORTING TYCHO

# FESTIVAL APPEARANCE





Related Articles View More Music Stories