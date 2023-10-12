Poolside Release New Single 'Moonlight'

Lofty vocals on Poolside’s “Moonlight”--co-written with Cut Copy’s Ben Browning and the follow up to their “Ride With You”–invoke the celestial energy of a nautical night sky underscored by a mellow disco rhythm.

Out today, October 12 on Ninja Tune/Counter Records, it is the latest single from the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise that will appear on his upcoming album Blame It All On Love.

In keeping with its nocturnal theme, the track arrives with a compelling companion video directed by rising filmmaker Otium (Kate Bollinger, Widowspeak) that features Paradise – flanked by a disco ball and vintage boombox – crooning to the camera on a bluff overlooking nighttime Los Angeles.

“We wrote this song in Ben Browning's garage on a card table with a pretty sketchy setup,” describes Poolside. “Then we brought it back to our studio in Malibu and worked on it some more. We used this cool pedal called the Strymon Deco to give the synths an old school vibe. This paired with modern production led to a great song. I was pretty nervous to put my voice on the track, but I recorded it with Lewis Pesacov and I'm really happy with how it turned out. It was a good learning experience to let someone else guide me vocally instead of getting stuck in my own head. Overall, I'm super proud of this song!”

Meanwhile, Poolside–hot off major festival plays at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and tour dates around the southeast–can be seen with his live band in Austin for the closing weekend of Austin City Limits. Joining Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise– who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths in the live sets–is Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture / Body Music) on drums, Mattie Safer (The Rapture / Lovetempo) on bass / vocals, Casey Butler (Pharaohs) on saxophone / lap steel / percussion / vocals and Alton San Giovanni (Alton Allen) – guitar / vocals. Collectively these shows build towards Poolside's largest career tour to date.

Look for Poolside’s Blame It All On Love which also features previous singles “Each Night” ft Mazy, “Float Away” ft Vansire, “Back To Life” with Panama, “Ride With You” with Ben Browning and “We Could Be Falling In Love” to be released October 20, 2023.

All Poolside tour dates:

OCT 13 – Austin, TX – Emo's (ACL After Show)

OCT 14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

DEC 08-10 – Acapulco, MX – Tropico Festival

APR 04-08 – Cancún, MX – One Big Holiday

Photo by Jasmine Safaein.