Poolside Announces 2024 Headlining North American Tour & New Single

Poolside, the recording project of producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise, has revealed today (November 14) the French version of “Loney Night” with MUNYA from his latest album Blame It All On Love (Ninja Tune/Counter Records) and is pleased to announce dates for Poolside’s 2024 North American Tour.

Spotify pre-sale for the tour launches tomorrow, Wednesday November 15 at 10 am local time, followed by local/venue pre-sale on Thursday, November 16 at 10 am local time and general on-sale Friday, November 17 at 10 am local time. Tickets can be found here.

Set to launch January 19, 2024 in Santa Barbara, CA, the 22 date ‘Blame It All On Love Tour’ will take Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise--who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths – and bandmates Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture / Body Music) on drums, Mattie Safer (The Rapture / Lovetempo) on bass / vocals, Casey Butler (Pharaohs) on saxophone / lap steel / percussion / vocals and Alton San Giovanni (Alton Allen) – guitar / vocals across the continent.

Notable stops include The Wiltern in Los Angeles, The Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, Seattle’s Showbox, Ogden Theatre in Denver, Brooklyn Steel in NYC, closing at The Atlantis in Washington D.C. on February 21. Support on various dates include slenderbodies, The Undercover Dream Lovers, Paco Versailles, and MUNYA. All live dates follow below.

On Poolside’s fourth studio album Blame It All On Love, Paradise leaves the shallows and enters the depths of his own creative voice. Its 11 tracks are funky, soulful, laidback and full of hooks that elevate Poolside’s sound to poignant pop heights. Retro-drenched lo-fi ballad “Lonely Night” with MUNYA—co-written with Ben Browning of Cut Copy--incorporates all the sweet things that make a straight-up, easy to love song and blends it with romantic melancholy with an added softness courtesy of verses in French.

"When Poolside sent me the demo for Lonely Night, I was immediately inspired by the song. I first wrote the lyrics in French and sent it to Jeff and he proposed the idea of having a version in English as well,” shares MUNYA. “I remember he was at a hair salon while I was doing my laundry at a laundromat and we were just texting back and forth and wrote the lyrics in English. I think we had everything done within a day. It was fun and easy!"

“So, Ben Browning and I wrote this love song during one of our marathon garage writing sessions. We wanted to give it a poolside, campfire beach vibe with some steel drums thrown in. We intentionally used a broken Juno 106 synth to give it a lo-fi dad vibe that's super cool but also not cool at the same time.

We sent it to Munya and she was a perfect fit for the song. We used the Korg Mono/Poly for the arps during the chorus and it has a really chill campfire singing vibe. The song is about a dumb guy who can't keep a girlfriend because he won't change for anyone,” shares Jeffrey Paradise. “After writing the first verse and chorus, we realized we didn't have much to say, so we thought, ‘what if we do this as a duet?

We found Munya and loved her voice, so we hit her up on Instagram and asked her to work on the song. She sent us back a version in French and we texted back and forth while I was getting a haircut and she was doing laundry for the English version. We molded it so that it could accept midi and sent our arpeggio to it, giving it a warm and lush feel.”

Look for the “Lonely Night” video to premier via YouTube tomorrow (November 15) at 6pm UTC / 6pm GMT / 10am PST / 1pm EST.

Upcoming Poolside Tour Dates:

2024 ‘Blame It All On Love Tour’

JAN 19 – Santa Barbara, CA – SoHo Music Club ^

JAN 20 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater ^

JAN 25 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound *

JAN 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

JAN 27 – Oakland, CA – The Fox *

JAN 28 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

JAN 30 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall ^

FEB 01 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^

FEB 02 – Seattle, WA – Showbox ^

FEB 03 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre ^

FEB 06 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre ^

FEB 08 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fine Line ^

FEB 09 – Chicago, IL – The Vic ^

FEB 10 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre ^

FEB 13 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House ^

FEB 14 – Montreal, QC – El Studio ^

FEB 15 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair #

FEB 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brookyln Steel #!

FEB 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl ^

FEB 20 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry ^

FEB 21 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis ^

* w/ slenderbodies

^ w/ The Undercover Dream Lovers

# w/ Paco Versailles

! w/ MUNYA

2024 Festival Appearances

MAR 01-02 – Phoenix, AZ – M3F Music Festival

MAR 09 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Isle Of Light

MAR 16-17 – Mexico City, MX – Vive Latino

MAR 21-24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

APR 04-08 – Cancún, MX – One Big Holiday

MAY 30 - JUN 03 – Denpasar, Bali – Dream Machine