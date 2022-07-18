Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Polyphia Share New Single 'Neurotica'

Polyphia's new album is now available for pre-order.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Genre-bending instrumental band Polyphia have released the second track from their fourth studio album Remember That You Will Die. "Neurotica," produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, is Polyphia's take on a rage beat (originally made popular by artists like Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd).

Featuring collaboration from Sims Cashion, Luke Holland, & Brady Watt, "Neurotica" follows the previously released lead single "Playing God," which Rock Sound called "intricate, expansive, and utterly captivating." To date, "Playing God" has amassed over 15M+ streams and views.

For the "Neurotica" music video, Polyphia teamed up with multidisciplinary artist Nusi Quero, who is most known for his designed 3D-printed corsets and his work with Beyonce, Grimes, Chloe Bailey, & Kylie Jenner, among others. Quero designed one-of-a-kind face masks, and guitar, bass, & drum armor for the band. Check out the performance video here.

Though official details for the band's forthcoming album are still forthcoming, fans can pre-order the album now here.

Polyphia will embark on their first headlining North American tour this summer. Kicking off July 28 in Houston, TX, the tour will feature support from German progressive metal band Unprocessed and, hardcore duo Death Tour. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

POLYPHIA TOUR DATES

​​7/28 Houston, TX House of Blues
7/29 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
7/30 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Heaven) - SOLD OUT
8/2 Charlotte, NC The Underground - SOLD OUT
8/3 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
8/4 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
8/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUT
8/6 New York, NY Irving Plaza - SOLD OUT
8/8 New Haven, CT Toad's Place
8/9 Montreal, QC Club Soda - SOLD OUT
8/10 Toronto, ON Opera House - SOLD OUT
8/11 Detroit, MI The Majestic
8/12 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
8/14 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line - SOLD OUT
8/15 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
8/16 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theatre
8/18 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre - SOLD OUT
8/19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
8/20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
8/22 Vancouver, BC Imperial - SOLD OUT
8/23 Portland, OR Hawthorne - SOLD OUT
8/24 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre - SOLD OUT
8/26 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT
8/27 Los Angeles, CA Fonda Theatre - SOLD OUT
8/28 Pomona, CA The Glasshouse - SOLD OUT
8/31 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre
9/2 Fort Worth, TX Ridglea Theatre
9/3 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live - SOLD OUT



