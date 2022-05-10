Polyphia Return With New Single 'Playing God'

Genre-bending instrumental band Polyphia are back with "Playing God," their first song since 2019.

The track was produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, alongside JUDGE (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), and features additional production by the band's longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), and Johan Lenox (Kanye, FINNEAS).

Co-written with Wes Hauch (Alluvial), the instrumental track features a complex arrangement of nuevo flamenco guitars, bossa nova flair, and trap-influenced rhythms, and sees the band's guitar virtuosos using nylon string guitars for the first time.

Polyphia is also thrilled to announce their first headlining North American tour this summer. Kicking off July 28 in Houston, TX, the tour will feature support from German progressive metal band Unprocessed and, hardcore duo Death Tour. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 13.

Since their formation in Plano, Texas in 2010, Polyphia have made a name for themselves by blending intricate guitar riffs with hip-hop rhythms, bass-heavy trap music, and progressive metal & rock influences.

To date, the band has released three studio albums - Muse (2014), Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018) - as well as, two EPs, and a handful of singles. Their impressive catalog has earned them 300M+ global streams, 90M+ YouTube views, and international acclaim.

Polyphia is guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.

Listen to the new single here:

POLYPHIA TOUR DATES

​​7/28 Houston, TX - House of Blues

7/29 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

7/30 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

8/2 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8/3 - Baltimore, MD - - Rams Head Live!

8/4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

8/5 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

8/6 - New York, NY - - Irving Plaza

8/8 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

8/9 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

8/10 Toronto, ON - Opera House

8/11 Detroit, MI - - The Majestic

8/12 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

8/14 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

8/15 Des Moines, IA - - Wooly's

8/16 Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theatre

8/18 Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

8/19 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

8/20 Boise, ID - - Knitting Factory

8/22 Vancouver, BC - - Imperial

8/23 Portland, OR - Hawthorne

8/24 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

8/26 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

8/27 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

8/28 Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

8/31 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9/2 - Fort Worth, TX - - Ridglea Theatre

9/3 - Austin, TX - - Come and Take It Live