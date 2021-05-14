Point North Release New Single & Video 'Nice Now'

Alternative rock band Point North has released their new single, "Nice Now", out today via Hopeless Records. Complete with pop hooks and an anthemic rock sound that's reminiscent of early pop punk and a high energy music video to match, the new single is here to stake its claim as the song of the summer. Fans can stream "Nice Now" at smarturl.it/NiceNow and watch the music video below.

On their newest release, vocalist Jon Lundin shares, "This song is about growing up in a small town where it wasn't cool to be in the scene and love emo music and feeling like the black sheep, but deciding to say 'f it' and live our truths and play what we love and what we're good at. We stuck to our roots here and just wanted to bring the energy and angst back."

2020 saw the release of Point North's debut album Brand New Vision. Self-produced by Jon Lundin and Point North, Brand New Vision is the album Point North have waited their entire lives to release. Devoid of crazy metaphors or poetry, Brand New Vision is human, honest, vulnerable, and aspirational. With their debut, Point North embraces an alternate reality that celebrates a break from predictability and normalcy for a world that is uncomfortable, a world that has meaning, a world in color - a place to feel something. As the band asserts, "If we can inspire one person to exert some good into this world, we have done our jobs." Brand New Vision is available to purchase now at smarturl.it/brandnewvision

Point North is Jon Lundin (vocals), Andy Hershey (guitar), and Sage Weeber (drums).

Listen here: