Poco's Rusty Young, Red Wanting Blue and The Blue Elan Label Family Celebrate the Holiday Season

Blue Élan Records has a rich tradition of celebrating the holidays and this year is no different. This edition of holiday song releases features two label artists - Rusty Young and Red Wanting Blue - as well as the Blue Élan family recording of "Glorious".

Poco-founder Rusty Young, a master of the pedal steel guitar, puts his own spin on the instrumental take on a medley of Christmas with "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" along with "Jingle Bells" and "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas" while Mid-west rock band, Red Wanting Blue, chose to cover the 1992 Tom Petty penned holiday classic, "Christmas All Over Again". All three tracks were produced by the Grammy-nominated, Dave Darling.

Of his tune, Rusty commented, "This medley brings back memories from my childhood. It's one I played at Christmas family gatherings back in Colorado. It makes me think of family gathered together, pine scented candles, a glowing Christmas tree, love and lots of snow."

"Tom Petty is a champion of rock-n-roll. Why wouldn't we cover his Christmas tune?" exclaims Red Wanting Blue's Dean Anshutz. "We also don't think anyone needs a bunch of middle-aged men singing 'all I want for Christmas is my two front teeth.' Please enjoy our version of Tom Petty's Christmas All Over Again".

Kirk Pasich, label co-founder, picked "Glorious" for the Blue Élan Family of artists to record explaining, "I always loved the song and thought that its lyrics resonate in these times-'Friends and family near, no more judgments, no more fear, All is calm, all is bright, everyone will hold this light.'"

Last December, following the label holiday party, the Blue Élan family of artists joined together at Clearlake studios to cover "Glorious", which is also included in this collection (full track list below).



Blue Élan Holiday Releases:



November 13 "Christmas Medley" - Rusty Young

November 18 "Christmas All Over Again" - Red Wanting Blue

November 23 "Glorious" - The Blue Élan Family

Head over to any of your streaming services to LISTEN to these lovely renditions.

