Plants and Animals Release Video For New Song 'Le Queens'

September 2, 2020: Today, Montreal's Plants and Animals released a brand new single and video for "Le Queens" from their forthcoming album The Jungle out October 23 via Secret City Records. A French song featuring Adèle Trottier-Rivard on vocals, the song was inspired by an evening spent in Queens, NY. The new song and video premiered this morning via Consequence of Sound, alongside an Origins feature about the track. The band is also announcing brand new tour dates, in what we all hope will be a post COVID-19 world. Find a list of upcoming tour dates below, with additional dates to be added shortly. The Jungle is now available for pre-order.

The band shares the inspiration behind the song: "Woody got this machine that makes a drum kit play samples and he didn't know how to use it. But he chopped up some of Warren's guitar chords and played them with his bass drum anyway. So it all ended up as this wobbly, dreamy jam that we all got attached to. Nic wrote most of the lyrics in the lineup at Home Depot. They're about an evening in Queens, dancing among strangers, time moving backwards in slow motion and falling in love."

The music video, directed by Yann-Manuel Hernandez, features Quebec's acclaimed singer-songwriter Michel Rivard. The director shares the creative process and context of this unexpected moment: "Le Queens is a tribute to the Quebec cinema of the 60s and 70s, to the Nouvelle Vague, to Groulx, to Quebec waking up, to the love that persists in spite of everything, to life's free spirit and its craziness. The band got totally on board and we even managed to create a little show in an alleyway in Montreal to capture documentary moments of life. This atypical side is also reflected in the idea of adding an outro to the music video with Michel Rivard, founder of Beau Dommage, who re-enacts an emblematic scene from the Nouvelle Vague: Rivard plays Devos, Spicer plays Belmondo."

The songs on The Jungle examine personal experiences made in a volatile world, and how they reflect that world right back at us, even by accident. There's one song Nic sings to his teenage son who was dealing with climate change anxiety and drifting into uncharted independence. The band carries it out slowly together into a sweet blue horizon. Warren wrote the words to another shortly after losing his father. It's about the things we inherit not necessarily being the things we want. In a broader sense, that's where a lot of people find themselves right now.

Consequence of Sound called "House on Fire" a "driving number peppered with bits of synth-y chaos" while Under The Radar described "Sacrifice" "With rapid strumming, eerie bells ringing and some frantic drums, the song swells with energy until it hits the low-tempo, sparse chorus."

Watch the music video for "Le Queens" below.

The Jungle Tracklist:

1) The Jungle

2) Love That Boy

3) House On Fire

4) Sacrifice

5) Get My Mind

6) Le Queens

7) In Your Eyes

8) Bold

Tour Dates:

9/26: Montreal, QC - Le Ministère (POP Montréal) SOLD-OUT

2/17: Prague, CA - Underdogs

2/18: Krakow, PL - Klub RE

2/19: Berlin, DE - Kantine Berghain

2/20: Groningen, NL - Vera

2/21: Arnhem, NL - Luxor Live

2/23: Brighton, UK - The Albert

2/24: London, UK - The Lexington

2/26: Paris, FR - Le Pop Up du Label

3/12: Quebec City, QC - D'Auteuil

3/13: Sherbrooke, QC - La Petite Boîte Noire

3/18: Montréal, QC - La Tulipe

3/19: Frelighsburg, QC - Beat et Betterave

3/26: Saint-Prime, QC - Vieux Couvent

3/27: Chicoutimi, QC - Bistro Summum

