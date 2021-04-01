Plankton Wat Shares Video for 'Ruins'

Following the release of new album Future Times, Plankton Wat (aka guitarist Dewey Mahood, ex-Eternal Tapestry) has shared the music video for track "Modern Ruins," directed by Dustin Dybvig. The video's kaleidoscopic lens tracks Mahood across crumbling industrial Portland landscapes and blurs a nostalgic film grain. As Mahood's melodies intertwine with increasingly lysergic layers and flute, the video fractures and warps into planes of surreal beauty.



The music of Portland musician Dewey Mahood exists in constant communion with nature. From acclaimed albums with heavy-psych mainstays Eternal Tapestry to his prolific solo excursions, Mahood's work has always been defined by his restless exploratory spirit and reverence for the environment.

As Plankton Wat, his expressionist compositions exude a supernatural grace and patience, reflecting the resplendent beauty and mythical energy of the West Coast's wild places. Piece blossoms from low-lit, porchside ambience into powerful head-trips, ushering the listener through ravines of feedback and along warm currents of synthesizer drift to peaks of lysergic bliss.

Mahood's masterful and distinct guitarwork consistently blurs the confines of the instrument, at once texturally and melodically rich. Future Times elevates Mahood's psychedelic instrumentals to new planes. Written to the backdrop of social unrest and climate change fueled fires, Mahood lays out a sprawling cinematic and psychedelic survey of a planet in crisis that weaves a path of hope through the darkness.

