Plankton Wat Announces New Album 'Future Times'

One of the most prolific and inventive guitarists in the contemporary psychedelic underground, Portland multi-instrumentalist Dewey Mahood has announced his latest solo album as Plankton Wat, Future Times, due out February 26th. First single "Nightfall" sees Mahood sculpt a cinematic, new psychedelic and beautiful pastorale, building from distorted guitar figures and smouldering synthesiser drones to peaks of lysergic bliss.

Mahood's music exists in constant communion with nature. From acclaimed albums with heavy-psych mainstays Eternal Tapestry to his prolific solo excursions, Mahood's work has always been defined by his restless exploratory spirit and reverence for the environment.

As Plankton Wat, his expressionist compositions exude a supernatural grace and patience, reflecting the resplendent beauty and mythical energy of the West Coast's wild places. Mahood's masterful and distinct guitarwork consistently blurs the confines of the instrument, at once texturally and melodically rich. Future Times elevates Mahood's psychedelic instrumentals to new planes, encompass both the wild, seeking energy of free-improvisation and the deliberate arrangements of more traditional composition.

Listen to the new single "Nightfall" here: