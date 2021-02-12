Planet Giza Release 'Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon' EP

Montreal alternative hip-hop trio Planet Giza continue their hot streak with new EP Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon, out now.

Expertly marrying classic hip-hop sensibilities with fresh energy and a zest for life, Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon was co-produced by frequent collaborator GMF. Opening with the slick, funk-drenched 'Icarus', the track is an ode to the pitfalls of a fast-paced lifestyle. Next up is the group's recent bass-heavy single 'When The Moving Stops'. Underpinned by the soaring vocals of Planet Giza's own Tony Stone, the track has enjoyed support from Jack Saunders, DJ Target and Jamz Supernova of BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra respectively, as well as support from Apple Music and Kiss Fresh.

Elsewhere, 'Start Over' and 'Limb' then see the trio demonstrate their soulful side before lead track 'Rocky Road', featuring Boston-born rapper Cousin Stizz, channels a deep, emotive trap vibe which was co-produced by FREAKEY. Closing things out, 'Why Do You Run' combines the smoothest of production with poignant lyricism.

"DTRATM is a small trip into the nightlife. This body of work takes us through the emotions one may experience when dealing with a lifestyle most consider fast paced. Several realizations are made and lessons are learned after colliding with the moon," Planet Giza explain. "Ultimately we realize that the cycle never changes. The moon remains even after you're gone. Trying to control it only ends up consuming you. So you shouldn't throw rocks at it."

Comprising members Rami B, Tony Stone and DoomX, Planet Giza is the genre-bending crew who reflect their multicultural background through a repertoire of diverse sounds. They attribute this versatility to the diverse community of Montreal, as well as their widely-varying musical influences.

Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon follows Planet Giza's acclaimed 2019 LP Added Sugar co-produced by KAYTRANADA - a close friendship which stems back to 2017 when they collaborated on 'Domina' taken off their debut EP Zayad City. Since the release of Added Sugar, Planet Giza have performed at Montreal Jazz Festival, collaborated with Mick Jenkins while also producing GoldLink's 'Ridd', which he performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

A bold, coming-of-age EP, Don't Throw Rocks At The Moon captures the essence of the Planet Giza sound.

Listen here: