Plain White T's Drop New Song 'Happy!'

The track was released with a lyric video.

By:
Earlier this year, the Plain White T's shared the brand new single and video "Spaghetti Tattoo," an acoustic love song in which frontman Tom Higgenson recounts a memorable first date. The video finds the band appearing as puppets, with scenes that pay homage to famous moments from film history. 

Today, the band has followed up that moment with the new single "Happy." 

The Plain White T's new single "Happy! is a chill, and, well, happy track. Lyrically, it offers an optimistic take on getting through a rough patch and looking forward to the future when a bad situation inevitably improves! Ironically, the melodies and chords a melancholy as Higgenson declares, "I wanna be happy, happy, happy / What's the point of being sad? / I wanna feel good." It'll have you dancing like no one is watching.

"The thing I love about 'Happy' is that the lyrics are so optimistic and fun, but the chords and the melodies are so melancholy," Higgenson explains. "It's like, 'Ok, I know I'm going through something right now, but I just wanna get over it already and feel good again!' Like I know things are gonna get better, but I'm not quite there yet."

The Plain White T's were also in the news recently with a beautifully heartwarming story of Higgenson performing their signature smash "Hey There Delilah" bedside for a cancer-stricken fan who was named after the track. Read more at CNN, PEOPLE, and Newsweek.

ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T'S:

Since emerging in 1997, Chicago quartet Plain White T's — Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De'Mar Hamilton [drums] — have remained visible and viable. They have consistently delivered unforgettable pop rock anthems that take up real estate in your brain for months at a time.

They have amassed over 2.7 billion total global streams, earned two Grammy nominations, and collected several Platinum-plus and Gold certifications across their impressive catalog. Their signature single "Hey There Delilah" went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the pair of aforementioned GRAMMY® nominations in 2008 — for "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal."

They have made their pop culture mark by appearing on highly visible shows such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Sesame Street, iCarly, 90210, Beavis & Butthead, and Frankenweenie, all the while nabbing press accolades from TIME, Billboard, ESPN, Rolling Stone, AV Club, MTV, MSNBC, and more.

Plain White T's have proven to be a reliable musical force, as well as a career band that shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. Their new single "Spaghetti Tattoo" is due out via longtime label Fearless Records in 2023.




