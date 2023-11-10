Pinkpantheress Releases Debut Album 'Heaven Knows'

Today, PinkPantheress release her debut album Heaven knows, out now via Warner Records UK / 300 Entertainment. To celebrate the project's release, PinkPantheress shares music video for ‘Nice to meet you' (feat. Central Cee).

Following on from her critically acclaimed mixtape to hell with it, the debut album reveals PinkPantheress' inner self-reflection as she explores various types of relationships, including romantic, parasocial, materialistic pursuits, grief, and finding contentment within loneliness.

Produced and written by PinkPantheress, the 13-track project was created alongside previous and new collaborators including Greg Kurstin, Mura Masa, Danny L Harle, Count Baldor, Phil, Cash Cobain and more. The product of PinkPantheress and these collective minds working together is an album that exhibits a new emotional depth from the musician's songwriting paired with her saccharine vocals and earworm production.

Speaking on the album, PinkPantheress explains “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I'm ok with being there”

Co-produced by PinkPantheress and Cash Cobain, 'Nice to meet you' sees the long-awaited collaboration between the UK's biggest rising stars come to fruition. In the Charlotte Rutherford-directed (Lil Nas X, Nicki Minaj) music video, the protagonist pens a love note reminiscent of high school notebooks before casting the dove-shaped note into the air. As the letter glides across London, we take a glimpse into her thoughts.

PinkPantheress takes centre stage, serving as a voice for the protagonist's emotions, whilst her doodles come to life with choreography by Seun Latukolan (Jungle, Jungkook) and noughties-inspired graphics splatter across screen. We see Central Cee practising his effortlessly cool confession when the paper dove breaks down the fourth wall arriving in the hand of its intended target.

We see the love interest turn into a paper dove in what we can assume is his response. In true PinkPantheress and Central Cee style the fourth wall is completely broken before its conclusion.

Speaking on Nice to meet you PinkPantheress says: “Nice to meet you is the perfect blend of all things i love in music, im honoured to have Cash Cobain and Central Cee on one track for this bouncy pop moment and i hope you love it too”

Last month saw PinkPantheress announce ‘Capable of love tour' which includes dates in UK, Ireland and Europe. The UK and Ireland leg of the ‘Capable of love tour' will kick off on 20th February 2024 in Dublin's 3Olympia, stopping in Manchester before making its way to end in London with a show at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

The European leg will include stops in Netherlands, France and Germany.Full tour dates below including forthcoming sets at CAMP FLOG GNAW and support slot for Olivia Rodrigo.

PINKPANTHERESS LIVE DATES

FESTIVALS

November 11 - Camp Flog Gnaw, Los Angeles @ Dodger Stadium

OLIVIA RODRIGO: GUTS

July 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 24 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

July 27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

July 30 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

August 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

PinkPantheress is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer. On an upward trajectory since 2021, PinkPantheress introspective lyrics, and ability to create infectious beats have garnered her a dedicated fan base. Following her critically acclaimed debut mixtape ‘To hell with it', 2022 saw PinkPantheress win BBC Music's Sound of 2022 and perform on her debut headline sold-out tour with dates in UK, EU, and US.

Her exceptional rise to prominence caught the attention of British Vogue, where she was featured among the influential women on the prestigious Vogue 25 list, alongside Jodie Comer and Victoria Beckham. PinkPantheress' single, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 1 & Pt. 2" has taken the world by storm, spending an impressive 21 weeks, and counting in the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at No.3), 28 weeks on the UK OCC singles chart (peaking at No.2) and charting #1 in several Spotify & Apple Music charts (holding the #1 position on Spotify UK for 33-consecutive days).

Recently Boy's a Liar Pt.2 received double platinum status and PinkPantheress has received 3 nominations at MTV EMAs for Best New Artist, Best New UK Artist and Best Collaboration, an MTV VMA nomination for Best New Artist, 2 BET Awards: Best Collaboration (Boy's a Liar Pt.2) and the BET Her Award which honors motivational and empowering songs centred around women.

With each achievement, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerise and dominate, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.