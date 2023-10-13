Pinkpantheress Announces 'Capable of Love' Tour Dates

PinkPantheress announces her debut album Heaven knows, out November 10th via Warner Records UK. To celebrate the project's announcement, PinkPantheress shares ‘Capable of love' and UK and European Tour dates.

Following on from her critically acclaimed mixtape to hell with it, the debut album reveals PinkPantheress' inner self-reflection as she explores various types of relationships, including romantic, parasocial, materialistic pursuits, grief, and finding contentment within loneliness.

Produced and written by PinkPantheress, the 13-track project was created alongside previous and new collaborators including Greg Kurstin, Mura Masa, Danny L Harle, Count Baldor, Phil, Cash Cobain and more. The product of PinkPantheress and these collective minds working together is an album that exhibits a new emotional depth from the musician's songwriting paired with her saccharine vocals and earworm production.

Speaking on the album, PinkPantheress explains “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I'm ok with being there”

Taken from her debut album, ‘Capable of love' combines the singer's DNB roots whilst introducing PinkPantheress' sonic innovation that will be displayed on Heaven knows. ‘Capable of love' is the second offering from PinkPantheress' debut album following the well-received ‘Mosquito'.

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the ‘Capable of love' music video plays on the idea of endless searching as we see PinkPantheress wander through an empty field baggage in hand until she reaches The Unknown. Through multiple tests against The Unknown, we see PinkPantheress make her way through to a hallway filled with supposed answers to impossible questions. As she reaches the end of the hallway she sees a door with ‘Heaven Knows' written on the front, this is what she has been searching for.

Speaking on ‘Capable of love', PinkPantheress says “i am more than amazed and thrilled i can release probably the most anticipated fan-favourite of all my tracks. this song is moving into a genre i've always wanted to try and i'm happy to start here.”

PinkPantheress has today announced ‘Capable of love tour' which will include dates in UK, Ireland and Europe. The UK and Ireland leg of the ‘Capable of love tour' will kick off on 20th February 2024 in Dublin's 3Olympia, stopping in Manchester before making its way to end in London with a show at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

The European leg will include stops in Netherlands, France and Germany. Tickets are available on pre-sale from Tuesday 17th October @ 10am and general on-sale is from Friday 20th October @ 10am. Exclusive pre-sale access with be given to fans who pre-order Heaven knows by 3pm BST 16th October via PinkPantheress' website.

PINKPANTHERESS LIVE DATES

FESTIVALS

November 11 - Camp Flog Gnaw, Los Angeles @ Dodger Stadium

CAPABLE OF LOVE TOUR

February 20 - Dublin @ 3Olympia

February 22 - Manchester @ O2 Ritz

February 23 - London @ Alexandra Palace

February 27 - Amsterdam @ Paradiso

February 28 - Paris @ Élysée Montmartre

March 1 - Berlin @ Huxleys

OLIVIA RODRIGO: GUTS

July 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 23 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 24 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

July 26 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

July 27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

July 30 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

August 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

August 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 9 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

PinkPantheress is a multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and producer. On an upward trajectory since 2021, PinkPantheress introspective lyrics, and ability to create infectious beats have garnered her a dedicated fan base.

Following her critically acclaimed debut mixtape ‘To hell with it', 2022 saw PinkPantheress win BBC Music's Sound of 2022 and perform on her debut headline sold-out tour with dates in UK, EU, and US. Her exceptional rise to prominence caught the attention of British Vogue, where she was featured among the influential women on the prestigious Vogue 25 list, alongside Jodie Comer and Victoria Beckham.

PinkPantheress' single, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 1 & Pt. 2" has taken the world by storm, spending an impressive 21 weeks, and counting in the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at No.3), 28 weeks on the UK OCC singles chart (peaking at No.2) and charting #1 in several Spotify & Apple Music charts (holding the #1 position on Spotify UK for 33-consecutive days).

Recently Boy's a Liar Pt.2 received double platinum status and PinkPantheress has received 3 nominations at MTV EMAs for Best New Artist, Best New UK Artist and Best New Artist, an MTV VMA nomination for Best New Artist, 2 BET Awards: Best Collaboration (Boy's a Liar Pt.2) and the BET Her Award which honors motivational and empowering songs centred around women.

With each achievement, PinkPantheress continues to mesmerise and dominate, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri