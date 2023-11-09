Pink Siifu Cover's Gonjasufi's 'Sheep' for Sound of Saving's 'Song That Found Me At The Right Time' Series

On the video released today Siifu reflects what Gonjasufi’s “Sheep” has meant to him and his mental health journey.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Following their recent collaboration with Beth Orton, Sounds of Saving (SoS) and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline have partnered with the rapper Pink Siifu for a compelling addition to their highly praised series "Song That Found Me At The Right Time."

On the video released today Siifu reflects what Gonjasufi’s “Sheep” has meant to him and his mental health journey. Joined by his partner, the musician Ss.Sylver, Pink Siifu delivers an exclusive cover of the track for Sounds Of Saving.  

Pink Siifu says: 

"I feel like people just need to be reminded and see people who've been in the dark or in the funk and then got past that. I think that's always inspirational. It's always the underdog story to be like, 'I can do that too'. So I think that is beautiful. I think everyone should be inspired by triumph and trying to evolve themselves and push through. That's why I love Kobe Bryant. I just love artists who really push through all the time. And you can find that in anything, music, sports, writing, boxing, all that. Anybody who can get over something and push through, like no matter what, no matter how crazy it is - that's important."

Sounds of Saving says: “We have been fans of Siifu going back to his punk-influenced 2020 album NEGRO, and we've since fallen in love with his eclectic body of work. Earlier this year, we had the opportunity to partner with him for our school programming, where we joined forces with MTV and NYC students to explore the intersection of mental health and music. As a result of this collaboration, we were honored to be invited into his home and insight into his life beyond the music. He shares this life with his partner, fellow musician Ss.Sylver, and their twin children. The duo delivered a powerful performance that brought to mind some of their edgier, punk-influenced songs. Making this collaboration even more special, it was shot by Brendan Canty, Fugazi drummer and hardcore legend who is also a stellar Director.”

Sounds of Saving, a non-profit organization at the intersection of Music and Mental Health, is dedicated to harnessing the power of diverse musical genres as a direct route to enhanced mental well-being and a sense of optimism, particularly during times of crisis, with the aim of reducing suicide rates. SoS created “Song That Found Me At The Right Time” to promote honest, intimate conversations about mental health and inspire action for those in need of support.

SoS has produced over 20 videos and interviews with artists from multiple genres including their recent episodes with Orton, Soul Glo (of which Pitchfork noted “the latest installment in the series has arrived, and it’s an up-beat, hard-hitting romp"), June McDoom and Walter Schreifels (Youth of Today, Gorilla Biscuits,Quicksand). They have also worked with, among others, Sharon Van Etten, keiyaA, Indigo Sparke, Allison Russell, CHAI, Madison McFerrin and Bartees Strange. They have drawn attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, Uproxx, NME, Spin and others.

This spring Sounds Of Saving partnered with a handful of artists including Erick The Architect, Pink Siifu, and Cleo for an event bringing mental health awareness to 2 New York City High Schools and the organization is continuing to develop programming with the DOE for the 2023/24 school year.   

Photo of Pink Siifu and Brendan Canty by Charlie Gross





