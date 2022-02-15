Pink Mountaintops Announce New Album 'Peacock Pools'

Today Pink Mountaintops, the exploratory and enigmatic project of Black Mountain frontman Stephen McBean, make their triumphant return after eight years with the announcement of their new album Peacock Pools, that will see release on May 6th, 2022 via their new label home ATO Records.

They usher in this new era proudly with the rollicking, '70s-invoking sonic blast that is new track "Lights Of The City". They have also shared the track's accompanying video, directed by George Mays.

Speaking on the new video, Stephen McBean says:

"Lincoln Heights hilltop sunrise riff'n'bang sparks spree of vengeance by disgruntled ex-bass player turned cyborg tinkertronic handsome man, Ken The Walnut.

Obsessed with Pink Mountaintops demise The Walnut's sinister plot almost succeeds in a Don McClean sized wave of rock'n'roll destruction.

Thankfully, Emily Rose's Phantom of The Park summoned superpowers save the band group combo and with some collective post-dress rehearsal concert magic the former low frequency fiend is defeated. Let the rock prevail!"

Pre-orders are available now and include limited-edition gold vinyl, indie exclusive splatter vinyl, CD, and digital. Pre-order here.

Pink Mountaintops are currently on the road supporting Dinosaur Jr. All dates are listed below. Announcements of a headline tour are forthcoming.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Supporting Dinosaur Jr,

2/15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

2/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

2/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

2/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

2/22 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

2/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

2/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

2/26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre