Pimps Of Joytime Release Title Track 'Reachin' Up' Featuring Marcus Farrar Of Antibalas & Carol C (Si*Sé)!

Riding high from the release of their latest singles "Lesson" and "Are You Gonna?," Pimps of Joytime release the third single and title track "Reachin' Up" featured on their much-anticipated new studio album, Reachin' Up, on Friday, March 4, 2022 on Regime Music Group. An intersection of Brooklyn's indie music scene, New Orleans funk and San Francisco soul, the PJT's new studio album, Reachin' Up, drops worldwide on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Akin to icons such as Prince and Stevie Wonder -- who were at the helm of studio production while laying down instrument and vocal tracks for their lauded recordings -- PJT's lead man the GRAMMY Award-nominated producer Brian J is of the same vein and the mastermind behind Reachin' Up. Brian J brings Brooklyn attitude and the swagger of the Crescent City to Reachin' Up with his '60s soul-inspired vocals, blues guitar, and classic disco ethos at the center of the mix. Sultry singer Carol C (Si*Sé) appears on Reachin' Up, who is now a permanent member of Pimps of Joytime.

The latest single "Reachin' Up" features Antibalas' shekere player and vocalist Marcus Farrar and singer Carol C (Si*Sé) for a funk and soul track sure to put smiles on people's faces all spring long. Brian J comments, "'Reachin' Up' originated from a batch of instrumentals I created in a two-week studio bender in 2019. I hit up old friend and early PJT collaborator Marcus Farrar to come work on one of the tracks. Marcus pretty quickly came up with great melody and lyric ideas. I had the lyric 'Reachin' Up' kickin' around for a few years and it fit perfectly. I hit record and Marcus did his thing with a stellar vocal performance. Carol C of Si*Sé and Pete Shand of New Mastersounds were the missing puzzle pieces who graced this track with an incredible vibe."

Farrar adds, "Collaborating with the Pimps of Joytime is like cooking a beautiful meal in a big kitchen with family, but instead of being high with delicious dishes, our table is full of melodic ideas and grooves. I'm extremely proud of this positive jam and ready for the world to take a bite."

The first three singles "Lesson," "Are You Gonna?" and "Reachin' Up" offer fans a glimpse into Reachin' Up, which showcases Brian J's underground funk and dance music multi-instrumentation. With Carol C (Si*Sé) in the band lineup and electric bassist Pete Shand (New Mastersounds) adding lots of vibe to the mix, Brian J reunites with old friends Chauncey Yearwood and Marcus Farrar (Antibalas) on the Reachin' Up singles, whose roots trace back to Pimps of Joytime's earliest efforts.

Brian J is no stranger to working with A-List talent in the studio as he's produced albums for a "who's who" of New Orleans heavyweights, including stars such as Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers), James Andrews, Bernard "Pretty" Purdie (The World's Most Recorded Drummer), and Corey Henry (Galactic). He's shared the stage with Art Neville, George Porter, Zigaboo Modeliste (The Meters), and Eddie Bo; collaborated with GRAMMY Award-nominated blues artist Cedric Burnside (grandson of legendary blues musician R.L. Burnside) and Ivan Neville; and has written with jazz-funk luminary Roy Ayers, among others.

Reachin' Up is currently available for pre-order now with exclusive merchandise bundles, vinyl, CDs, and more HERE.

Pimps of Joytime -- Winter 2022 Tour Dates:

Wednesday, March 23 - Miners Foundry Cultural Center - Nevada City, CA

Thursday, March 24 - Starline Social Club - Oakland , CA

Friday, March 25 - The Venice West - Venice, CA

Saturday, March 26 - Mustache Bash - San Diego, CA

Friday, April 15 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, April 16 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT

Saturday, Apr 30 - The Parish - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

Saturday, May 28 - Denver Day of Rock - Denver, CO

Saturday, June 11 - Hog Farm Hideaway - Laytonville, CA

For more information on Pimps of Joytime, please visit pimpsofjoytime.com.