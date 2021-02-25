Pime Hernandez Delivers a Double with Release of Music Video for Single 'Whiskey Pretty'

Looking for a reminder of days when snow wasn't on the horizon? "Whiskey Pretty" by Pime Hernandez will make you want to book a flight straight to his native Florida. Or maybe stop in Tennessee for some of that famed Tennessee Whiskey.



A song describing the reminiscing about the face of a past love, the airy acoustic guitar paired with the amber-colored hues of a smooth whiskey in Pime's new video show that it will be the perfect track to take you from the high heat of summer to the falling leaves of autumn (though whoever he is describing is certainly "Whiskey Pretty" throughout all seasons). Taking inspiration from his subject matter, Pime spends much of his time singing about his past love in the presence of a glass of whiskey, certainly nothing less than 100 proof. As if hoping her face will appear in the glass's reflection, several shots show him gazing pensively into his full glass. And when that doesn't work? Go straight to the source. Pime grabs his guitar and heads over to the distillery to pray for a vision of her face there. It's clear that the mere thought of her brings him a smile, despite their separation.



If a gaze into a full glass can give him a glimpse of the face he longs to see, a gaze into a full glass can certainly show us that Pime will "go down smooth." A classic music video for a classic country song, David Allen Coe and his Tennessee Whiskey are surely quaking in their boots



Whiskey Pretty music video was produced and directed by Sarah Faith Shumaker. The song was written by Pime Hernandez and Christopher Hall. Song Production, Pime Hernandez and Ben Miller (Castle Sound Co.). Mastering Alex Wright.

Pime Hernandez is an up and coming singer songwriter whose country music delivers everything that is as promising as he is. This Florida born native has won over the city of Nashville by taking the country music scene by storm. Pime's music hits home with all audiences as his songwriting reflects themes of vulnerability and emotion that anyone can relate to. He is honest with his listeners by opening up about the trials and tribulations of life including love, heart break, and hard work. Being the gifted writer he is, it is no surprise Pime (Pea-May) held membership with the esteemed National Songwriters Association International (NSAI). As a member of NSAI, Pime became deeply inspired to release and share his music with the world, leading him to where he is today. By looking at the magnitude of growth from the start of Pime's music career in July of 2019 when he released his first single, "Settin' That Dial (On My Radio)" to now, his dedication and drive are evident. When he's not songwriting, you are sure to find Pime either honing his craft of carpentry or enjoying time with his family. As a true family man who knows the value of hard work, Pime Hernandez is a genuine symbol of what country music stands for. He is ready to share his music and his journey with country fans all over the world.

Watch the video here: