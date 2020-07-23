Pillows Delivers New Dance-Pop Single 'Real Love'

Rising singer, producer and DJ, Pillows, today released her vibrant dance-pop spin on Mary J. Blige's hit single, "Real Love," out now and streaming everywhere via Parametric Records.

Listen below!

Known for her chilled-out dance tunes, the bubbling, creative force delivers another beautiful, electronic bop sure to set any music lover's heart free. With her new-age approach on the classic R&B chart-topper, Pillows' "Real Love" conjures feelings of confidence and optimism. The track features smooth, soulful vocals and maintains the original lyrics detailing a hopeless romantic's search for an unconditional and unwavering love. Pillows turns melancholy on its head, however, with her bright, bouncing house beat, energetic drop and dance-inducing melodic hook.



"Real Love" is Pillows' second solo endeavor of 2020 and debuts just on the heels of her first, "Walkaway" (Parametric Records). "Real Love" marks Pillows' 7th release this year. Other recent productions include "Colorblind" with Menshee (Soave Records), "Forget Me Nots" with Menshee (VipmusikRecords), FIXL x Willim "Mad at You" Ft. Pillows (Spinnin' Records Asia), "Far from Perfect" with James Mercy (Soave Records), and "Put Me Back Together" with Faro Freaks (Gemstone Records).

Related Articles View More Music Stories