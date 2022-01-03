Picasso V's New Single 'Distance' Is Now Streaming

After generating millions of streams and views independently, Broward County rapper Picasso V brings his buzz to a boiling point with the new single "Distance"-available on all online streaming platforms via Global Vybz Entertainment.

On the track produced by OTHELLOBEATS, melodic guitar wraps around propulsive 808s as Picasso V recalls the ups and downs of a tumultuous romance. His deft rhymes give way to a hypnotic hook in between confessions such as "But what really hurts the most is I thought you were the one."

About "Distance," Picasso commented, "I wrote the song based on a relationship I had some time ago. The woman I was dating was cool at first, but then she started getting a bit dodgy about getting together and what not. Then I heard from folks I knew that my then-girlfriend was seeing someone on the side. So 'Distance' came from that experience of her being distant and why."

The accompanying music video brings the lyrics to life as this relationship plays out on screen intensely, intercutting moments of both bliss and heartbreak. Notably, it has already racked up 542K YouTube views and counting. Meanwhile, the track has surpassed 158K Spotify streams.

Regarding the visual, he added, "Shooting the video was crazy because it was done when the COVID-19 pandemic had shut down most of the country, especially here in Florida where I live. The film crew, producers, the actress in the video, and I had to shoot the video on the serious down-low just to avoid being caught by law enforcement. Like I said, it was crazy, but we got it done."

Next up, Picasso V will release a special physical CD single of "Distance" in January 2022. It includes three mixes of the song-clean, uncensored, and instrumental-in addition to "Do My Thang."

However, everything just paves the way for Picasso V's EP, Sacrificial, set to arrive in the spring of 2022.

Watch the music video for the track here: