Pianist Philip Golub Unveils His Debut, LP, 'Abiding Memory'  ​   

Pianist Phillip Golub, a trailblazer in the contemporary jazz scene, has unveiled his highly anticipated debut album as a bandleader, Abiding Memory, set for release on June 21, as a co-release on Endectomorph Music (US) and Berthold Records (Germany). The record, a sophisticated and avant-garde exploration of modern jazz, promises an immersive musical experience.

Active in New York's jazz and creative music scene, Golub collaborates with diverse artists such as Layale Chaker, DoYeon Kim, Lesley Mok, Anna Webber, Jacob Shulman, and Seajun Kwon. His extensive musical journey includes significant work with Wayne Shorter and esperanza spalding on the opera, … (Iphigenia), as well as a pivotal role in digitizing Shorter's manuscripts. Since 2020, Golub, as a leader of the Music Workers Alliance, played a key role in securing New York state pandemic assistance for independent musicians, showcasing his commitment to supporting artists in the challenging music industry.

On Abiding Memory, the bandleader boldly extends the boundaries of his musical capabilities, declaring, "This is the most ambitious music I've made to date, for sure.” He also admits that the album synthesizes his varied musical interests, “I don't try to hide my love for Romantic piano repertoire. Instead, I explode the intimacy of solo piano—Scriabin or Brahms—onto five instruments.” The album masterfully intertwines a maximalist approach to composition with a palpable ensemble chemistry, all enveloped in the expansive realm of studio production. Golub's creative journey unfolds in each track, showcasing a harmonious convergence of diverse musical elements that collectively define the album's distinctive character.

In his liner notes, acclaimed composer and pianist Vijay Iyer commends the work for its exceptionally idiosyncratic nature. “As the material accrues, a composerly persona emerges, one bursting with ideas and plans, and an abundantly original sonic, harmonic, and timbral imagination: every sound ringing with larger purpose, each piece an extravagantly detailed mini-suite, every moment abuzz, vibrant, unpredictable”, remarks Iyer.

The ensemble's chemistry, comprising Alec Goldfarb (electric guitar), Daniel Hass (cello), Sam Minaie (bass), and Vicente Atria (drums), plays a pivotal role in shaping the distinctive character of the album. Reflecting on the process with his peers, Golub underscores the vital role of shared creativity in the album's creation, "The music came together over about a year of trying sketches out with them, taking their suggestions, hearing the music come to life as I was writing it. I could have never conceived of it all simply on my own".

The first track, "Catching a Thread," establishes the mood with intricate written-out rubatos and lush textures, highlighting Golub's vision for innovation in jazz ensemble playing. On "Threads Gather," the ensemble skillfully blends quantized 808-style drums, processed guitar loops, and harmonics from both the bass and cello. This diverse mix gradually intensifies, culminating in a spirited frenzy before seamlessly transitioning into an intimate solo guitar conclusion.

On a contrasting note, the meditative piece "Unspooled (Waiting Quietly)" exhibits Golub's proficiency in reworking thematic material. Here, he adeptly employs melodies from other tracks, skillfully manipulating their focus with a varied palette of post-production techniques. The compositions across the album explore nostalgia, new ideas, and intricate musical landscapes, forming a compelling blend of sound and emotion.

Golub collaborated extensively with recording engineer David Stoller and ensemble members Atria and Minaie, each assuming responsibilities for mixing and mastering respectively. They set out to seamlessly integrate expansive production techniques while preserving the authentic essence of the ensemble's live performance in the studio. This endeavor has impressively culminated in a product that at once upholds the fundamental ethos of a jazz recording and elevates the listener's experience through enhanced production.

Abiding Memory unfolds as an hour-long, expressive journey that transcends conventional jazz boundaries, laying bare the bandleader's earnest desire to forge a genuine connection with listeners. In Golub's words, “with this music, I'm trying to be as unabashedly expressive and communicative as I can be. It's earnest music—I want the emotions in the music to deeply resonate with people”. Golub has endeavored to craft an experience that evokes the experience of tuning into the passage of time in our lives. This distinctive earnestness will spark the impulse to revisit this music repeatedly, providing a continuous wellspring for renewed appreciation.

Photo by Nathalie Basoski