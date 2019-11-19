Pianist Juan María Solare Releases New Single 'Esquina Soleada'

Recently described by the blog Ear To The Ground as "the quintessence of the neoclassical genre", Juan María Solare's music traces a line that subtly connects art music with light music, instrumental with electronic sound.

In his case, since he was born in Argentina, his music unavoidably sounds Latin American. And, quite obviously, he doesn't want to hide it.

His last single, Esquina soleada (Sunny Corner) is a Bossa (a genre from Brasil), which in his hands becomes neoclassical latin jazz.

"Esquina soleada" comes in two flavors:

1) Piano solo

2) Piano, soft drums & electric bass (jazz trio)

The piece was born out of a "challenge" after a conversation of the composer with Kevin McLeod (one of the most productive musicians in the world, particularly well-known in the Youtube world). Kevin McLeod encouraged Juan María Solare to write a happy, optimistic piece of music within minutes - the result was "Esquina soleada".

The piano solo version was recorded at Studio Pür, Istanbul (trivia: as solo piece during a longer recording session for piano four hands, together with Turkish pianist Selma Hande Gade). Recording engineer: Berat Iscioglu.

The trio version adds sound effects, produced with the freeware TAL Noise Maker (by Togu Audio Line).

The cover art depicts a bar in the rural village Moctezuma, district Carlos Casares, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Both picture and artwork were made by Argentinian photographer Jorge Ricaldoni..

Label Janus Music & Sound (Germany), catalogue number JMS-975.

Listen the single "Esquina Soleada" in Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1gCWwEYQ1IztavMgmdF6fr

or in Youtube

- Piano solo

- Jazz trio

Or in any other usual streaming platforms, https://songwhip.com/album/juan-maria-solare/esquina-soleada





