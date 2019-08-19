Pianist Jean-Michel Blais Announces Remix EP

Following the global success of Jean-Michel Blais' sophomore classical-electronic crossover album, Dans ma main, and accompanying stripped-down EP, eviction sessions, Blais has announced Dans ma main (remixes): a collection of his enchanting compositions reimagined by four of Montreal's most innovative electronic producers: Grammy Award-nominated electronic producer CFCF, legendary turntablist Kid Koala, dance music upstart CRi, and electro-pop artist FOXTROTT.

"While writing 'Dans ma main', I remember tracing a line between modern classical and electronic music, wishing to leave those loose ends to remixers... and here we are!" explains Blais. "I asked four Montrealers, friends of mine, to come with their own vision of their favourite song, giving birth to CRi's uplifting, major, dance-y version of 'blind', FOXTROTT's groovy, complex, subtle take of 'dans ma main', CFCF's mystic, surreal, intricated rework of 'roses', or Kid Koala's textured, processed, meditative perception of the same song. How humbling it is asking other artists to take control over one's creation - I hope you'll enjoy it, too."

Dans ma main was recently awarded Best Classical Album at the American Association of Independent Music's Libera Awards, this followed the album's shortlist designation at the 2018 Polaris Music Prize where Blais performed the title track.

Blais recently expanded his repertoire into film providing the score for Matthias & Maxime, the latest film from acclaimed Québécois director Xavier Dolan. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where Blais received a special mention during Cannes Soundtrack Award ceremony, earning him a golden record award.

Dans ma main (remixes) will be available on all digital retailers on August 23rd.

Photo Credit: John Londono





Related Articles View More Music Stories