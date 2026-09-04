Photos: WATER WARS Documentary Narrated by Dennis Quaid Debuts on Amazon

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Water Wars,' the feature documentary from Red Aces Productions, narrated by Dennis Quaid and released via Good Deed Entertainment, is available now on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Getty Images





Dennis Quaid Publicity Photo (click to download)

Mario Mattei (click to download)

Philip Guitar (click to download)

Jon Michael Simpson (click to download)





'Water Wars' can be rented or purchased on Amazon.

Set against the rugged landscape of West Texas, Water Wars chronicles a decades-long battle over water rights in Dell City, where ranchers, farmers, billionaires and the growing demands of El Paso collide over access to one of life's most essential, and increasingly precious, resources.

As the fight intensifies, the conflict ultimately reaches the Texas Supreme Court, raising consequential questions about property rights, water stewardship and who controls a diminishing resource that communities, livelihoods and the future of the region depend upon.

'Water Wars' made its world premiere at the Dallas International Film Festival in 2024, where it received the Grand Jury Prize for Best Texas Feature. It later screened at the Plaza Classic Film Festival in El Paso and the Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth. The film also features the late Laura Lynch, a Texas rancher, community leader and founding member of The Chicks, and is dedicated to her memory.

Directed by Mario Mattei, Produced by Philip Guitar of Red Aces Productions and Jon Michael Simpson of One Chameleon Entertainment, and Executive Produced by David Hopwood (Den of Thieves, Power), Corey Moosa (Margin Call, All Is Lost) and Michael K. Dwyer (Hanky Panky, Night After Night) of A Group of Ferrets.

About Dennis Quaid

Multi-hyphenate Dennis Quaid is an Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe-celebrated actor whose unprecedented career spans more than 50 years, over 80 films, and more than 20 television projects. The Golden Globes have honored him with two nominations for his performances in FAR FROM HEAVEN and THE SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP. Throughout his career, Quaid has been admired for his roles in blockbuster sports film including THE ROOKIE, BREAKING AWAY, ANY GIVEN SUNDAY, TOUGH ENOUGH, AMERICAN UNDERDOG, EVERYBODY'S ALL-AMERICAN, and many more. Recently, he starred alongside Demi Moore in the Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated film THE SUBSTANCE as well as the critically acclaimed SOVEREIGN and BROKE, and the Paramount+ series HAPPY FACE. Quaid's robust credits in globally beloved films span all genres, including THE PARENT TRAP, THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW, REAGAN, TRAFFIC, VANTAGE POINT, FREQUENCY, SOUL SURFER, THE RIGHT STUFF, A DOG'S JOURNEY, A DOG'S PURPOSE, and I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, as well as standout roles in TV series and limited series such as Paramount+'s BASS REEVES and the Max miniseries FULL CIRCLE. Quaid and his wife, Laura Savoie, have also founded the production company Bonniedale, marking their entry into film production. Their first movie, THE LONG GAME, is a sports drama that won the Audience Award at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival. Quaid is represented by UTA, Adkins Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

About Mario Mattei

Mario Mattei is an award-winning director, freelance cinematographer, branded content storyteller, as well as the owner of Castleview Video Agency. He specializes in documentary-style filmmaking and cinematic branded content that helps brands, organizations, and mission-driven companies communicate through emotionally resonant stories. His documentary The Gentleman Driver, which he directed and shot, was acquired by Netflix in 2018. His feature documentary Water Wars, narrated by Dennis Quaid, won Best Texas Feature at the 2024 Dallas International Film Festival. Mario's cinematography and directing work has also contributed to award-winning music videos, narrative films, and documentaries recognized across numerous film festivals and industry platforms. He resides with his family in Austin, Texas.

About Philip Guitar

Philip Guitar is a filmmaker and writer based in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in Abilene, Texas and spent years working on his family's ranches. He was a professional poker player with some quality wins and has played against the best world-renowned poker players and celebrities. He is a prolific screenwriter, writing in the neo-western, horror, thriller, and crime genre. Philip is the Founder and Executive Producer of Red Aces Productions, home of 'Texas Thriller.' In addition to producing WATER WARS, he wrote and produced the award-winning short CRUDE MASSACRE and is currently in post-production on a horror feature BLOOD HOLLOW. He is also the author of the true-crime novel POKER WARS.

About Jon Michael Simpson

Jon Michael Simpson is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker and actor with over a decade of experience across film and television. He directed his first feature documentary, Hi I'm Blake, while studying film at the University of Texas. The film was licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery and inspired the Hi I'm __ anthology series for HBO Max in partnership with Magnolia Network. Jon Michael has created more than ten films, including The Get Together (Showtime), and collaborated with companies including MRC, Coca-Cola, Discovery, Snapchat, Fulwell 73, and NBC. He is also a member of the award-winning sketch comedy group The Cuddle Squad. As an actor, Jon Michael recently starred in the Shudder Original Sorry About the Demon and appeared in Taylor Sheridan's Landman. His producing credits also include Milli Vanilli (Paramount+), a Critics' Pick by The New York Times and Variety, and recipient of the Grierson Award for Best Music Documentary. He recently served as Executive Producer and Director of the Hi I'm __ series, including his latest film, Hi I'm Travis Mills (HBO Max).

About Jacob Hamilton

Jacob Hamilton is a director and cinematographer based in Austin, TX. With nearly 20 years in the industry he is best-known for his directorial debut JUMP SHOT (2019, SXSW World Premiere), an award-winning feature length documentary about Kenny Sailors, the man who invented the modern day jump shot in basketball, his cinematography on MAGNOLIA TABLE with Joanna Gaines for Warner/Discovery & Magnolia Network, and critically acclaimed FACING NOLAN (2022, SXSW World Premiere). That same storytelling-driven lens and naturalistic, controlled verité approach to his cinematography has carried over into directing a myriad of projects varying from commercial to branded documentary content. Some clients include Dr. Pepper, Air Force, Spectrum, Bridgestone Golf, Lenovo, and UPS.

About Laura Lynch

Laura Lynch was a Texas rancher, community leader, and founding member of The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks). Through playing bass and providing vocals, she helped establish The Chicks' Signature Sound and contributed to the group's first three albums before returning to her roots in Dell City, Texas. In Dell City and Fort Worth, Lynch dedicated herself to ranching, preserving her family's agricultural legacy, and serving her community with the same passion she once brought to the stage. She invigorated the Dell City tourist economy by developing thriving rental properties. In WATER WARS, Lynch's warmth, resilience, and deep connection to the land offer a powerful, personal perspective on the human stakes behind one of Texas's most consequential water battles.



Photo Credit: Getty Images

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...