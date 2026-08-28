Photos: Thoom Releases Dylan Brady-Produced Mixtape EVERYDAY, EVERYTHING IS AT STAKE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Thoom - the experimental alt-pop project of Beirut-born, Los Angeles-based artist and producer Zeynab Marwan - has released a new mixtape, Everyday, Everything Is At Stake.

Photo Credit: Abderrahmane Ajja | Download











Executive-produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs and created between Los Angeles and Lebanon, the mixtape moves between pop, noise, and Arabic punk. Described as 'part diary, part mythology,' the result is a record of survival. 'December Forever' leans into the pop she's always loved. 'Janani' is fully Arabic and unapologetic. 'I'm Going Back to Lebanon' asks what home means when returning to it can never be taken for granted.

'I'm Going Back to Lebanon' is accompanied by a music video directed by Neve Abcari, with production from Dylan Brady, Frost Children, Spencer Light, and Count Baldor. It follows 'December Forever' (500K+ streams), which caught the attention of Arca, as well as the previous single 'Towards the Sky.'

The announcement of Everyday, Everything Is At Stake also caught the attention of Addison Rae, who commented 'Incredible,' and Clairo.

The mixtape arrives ahead of Thoom's upcoming North American White Flag tour with Bassvictim. Alongside recent shows in Cairo and Los Angeles, she has performed with Cece Natalie, underscores, The Dare, Frost Children, Bassvictim, Dorian Electra, and Jockstrap.

Everyday, Everything Is At Stake is Thoom's first mixtape since her 2023 debut EP, Fantasy for Danger. Her debut album, produced by Ike Clateman of Bassvictim, will follow later this year.

Thoom is also playing a special release day show at Los Angeles' Echoplex tonight (August 28), featuring performances by Dylan Brady, Slolphia, and MP3 Girl.

Tracklist

1. Janani - Producer: Dylan Brady

2. Towards the Sky - Producers: Dylan Brady and Liam Hall

3. December Forever - Producer: Dylan Brady

4. Bulldozer - Producer: Dylan Brady

5. Morocco - Producers: Dylan Brady and Ike Clateman

6. On the Floor - Producer: Jack Laboz

7. All My Friends Are Complete Strangers - Producer: Ike Clateman

8. Adfil - Producer: Dylan Brady

9. I'm Going Back to Lebanon - Producers: Dylan Brady, Frost Children, Spencer Light, Count Baldor

Thoom White Flag Tour Dates with Bassvictim

Tue Sep 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Wed Sep 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Thu Sep 24 - Pomona, CA - Fox Theater

Wed Sep 30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Fri Oct 2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Tue Oct 6 - Denver, CO - ReelWorks

Wed Oct 7 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

Fri Oct 9 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at Bomb Factory

Sat Oct 10 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Mon Oct 12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Tue Oct 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Mon Oct 19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Thu Oct 22 - Chicago, IL - Cermak Hall

Sat Oct 24 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Mon Oct 26 - Boston, MA - Royale

Tue Oct 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Thu Oct 29 - Richmond, VA - The National

Fri Oct 30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Sat Oct 31 - New York, NY - Knockdown Center

About Thoom

Thoom is the project of Beirut-born, Los Angeles-based artist and producer Zeynab Marwan. She comes from a revolutionary Lebanese lineage and moved to Iowa at 10, continuing to return to Lebanon while never fully assimilating into the United States. A scholarship to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago led her into music production and the city's DIY underground, where the freedom she found in Elysia Crampton and Total Freedom expanded on an early love of mainstream pop and encouraged her to begin DJing and making music of her own.

Shaped by years between Beirut, New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, her work blends experimental pop, and Arabic songwriting, balancing distorted production with vulnerable, confessional writing. Contradiction and survival recur throughout her music. She cites M.I.A., Björk, FKA twigs, Kurt Cobain, Haifa Wehbe, Lana Del Rey, and Rosalía among her influences. Her collaborators include Frost Children, Safety Trance, and Evanora Unlimited, among others. Her work has previously appeared in outlets including Dazed, Interview Magazine, NYLON, Office Magazine, PAPER, and Pitchfork.



Photo Credit: Abderrahmane Ajja | Download

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...