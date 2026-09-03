Photos: SUPERGRASS Add Second London Show At O2 Forum, Set For May 8, 2027

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Supergrass have announced an additional London headline show for 2027, with the band set to play a second night at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday 8th May.

Photo Credit: Juergen Teller













The newly announced date follows the band's previously announced UK headline tour, which sees Supergrass return to stages across the country next spring. The band will now play 10 headline shows throughout April and May, with dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, London, Bristol and Portsmouth.

Tickets for all shows go on general sale at 10am Friday 4th September. Tickets available here.

Speaking on the tour, Gaz Coombes said 'We're excited to get back into it next year. Last time around was all about 'I Should Coco' so for the next live shows we're going to have some fun going through the records, pulling out even more of them hits & deep cuts for your ears. Bring on Spring 27!'

Formed in Oxford in 1993, Supergrass are one of the UK's most celebrated and enduring bands. Across six studio albums, the band have produced a string of iconic tracks including 'Alright', 'Caught By The Fuzz', 'Mansize Rooster', 'Lenny', 'Going Out', 'Richard III', 'Sun Hits The Sky', 'Pumping On Your Stereo', 'Moving' and 'Grace'.

Their debut album I Should Coco reached Number 1 in the UK and has sold over a million copies worldwide, followed by five further acclaimed studio albums including In It For The Money, Supergrass, Life On Other Planets, Road To Rouen and Diamond Hoo Ha.

Supergrass have received a BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award, alongside six Top 10 albums and 10 Top 20 singles. Following their split in 2010, the band reunited in 2019 for a hugely successful world tour, returning to the stage to play to fans across the UK and internationally.

With their celebrated catalogue and reputation as one of Britain's great live bands, Supergrass will return to UK stages in 2027 for a series of headline shows, including two nights at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Supergrass Tour Dates 2027

Mon 26th April - Newcastle, NX

Tue 27th April - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

Fri 30th April - Leeds, O2 Academy

Sat 1st May - Manchester, Academy

Tue 4th May - Nottingham, Rock City

Wed 5th May - Birmingham, O2 Academy

Fri 7th May - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sat 8th May - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tue 11th May - Bristol, Beacon

Wed 12th May - Portsmouth, Guildhall

More About Supergrass

Supergrass emerged from the vibrant Oxford music scene in 1993, quickly establishing themselves with their infectious blend of punk energy, melodic songwriting and irreverent charm. Their debut single, 'Caught By The Fuzz', achieved the rare feat of being named both NME and Melody Maker's 'Single Of The Week' simultaneously, setting the tone for what was to come.

Their debut album, I Should Coco, followed in May 1995, a riotous, youthful collection of punk-pop that topped the UK album charts in the week following Glastonbury. But rather than simply repeat the formula, Supergrass evolved rapidly, with 1997's In It For The Money showcasing a more inventive, ambitious and musically adventurous side to the band. The album produced huge live favourites including 'Sun Hits The Sky' and 'Richard III', tracks that became central to the electric atmosphere of their legendary shows.

Four further acclaimed studio albums followed: Supergrass, Life On Other Planets, Road To Rouen and Diamond Hoo Ha, alongside the Top 5 collection Supergrass Is 10. Their catalogue also includes enduring hits such as 'Mansize Rooster', 'Lenny', 'Going Out', 'Pumping On Your Stereo', 'Moving', 'Grace' and 'St. Petersburg'.

Having split in 2010, Supergrass reunited in 2019 for a hugely successful, sold-out world tour, receiving widespread acclaim from both fans and media.



Photo Credit: Juergen Teller

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