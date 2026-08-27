Photos: Populart to Launch GALY X J BALVIN Debut Collectible

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Populart, the original entertainment IP company founded by internationally acclaimed artist Gal Yosef, and global artist and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner J Balvin have revealed their debut collaboration, 'Galy x J Balvin.' The limited-edition collectible is available for early access beginning today, August 27, at 10 AM ET exclusively to fans who register at JBalvin.com/products/galy-x-jbalvin, with the collection opening to the general public at 2 PM ET on JBalvin.com and Populart.io.













Updated Sale Details

Early Access: August 27 at 10am ET — 4-hour window

Public Sale: August 27 at 2pm ET

Limited Edition: 100 pieces worldwide

Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity personally signed by J Balvin and Gal Yosef

Embedded NFC authentication chip

Price: $2,500 USD

Height: Approx. 26 cm (10.2 in)

Premium PVC/Vinyl construction

Estimated Shipping: Late 2026/Early 2027

Galy x J Balvin serves as an impressive introduction to Gal Yosef's new venture, a representation of years of hard work and passion. Yosef built his first worlds as a child using 'toys, plants, stones, whatever was within reach,' and taught himself 3D design at age 12 with no formal art training. The turning point came with Donald Duck Found a Treasure, the piece that first made collectors ask how they could own his work rather than simply admire it.

'The art world creates valuable objects but rarely builds a world around them. Collectible companies make excellent products, but many of their characters have no emotional life beyond a single release,' said Gal Yosef. 'Populart exists to hold all three at once — original characters, real stories, and premium collectibles, animation, film, music and fashion built around the IP we own.'

Since founding his studio Fuzion in 2016, Yosef has generated more than $100 million in combined physical and digital sales, been named Autodesk's Artist of the Month, and become the youngest artist on Eden Gallery's roster, exhibiting in New York, Miami, London, Dubai, Mykonos, Aspen, Saint-Tropez, Las Vegas and the Maldives. His one-of-one collaboration with Steve Aoki, MetaZoo Mothman, sold through Sotheby's for $214,000, and his digital collectible drops have sold out at speed — Crypto Bull Society's 7,777-piece run in two hours, and Meta Eagle Club's 12,000-piece release in twenty-four minutes.

Yosef has also built a collaboration history well beyond music, including a multi-year creative partnership with Justin Bieber and Drew House that grew into directing an animated film for SKYLRK, a custom installation for a Nike flagship store's VIP space, an official artist collaboration reinterpreting Popeye, and fashion projects with Dior and GCDS.

J Balvin was chosen as Populart's first collaborator because, as Yosef put it, he 'lives exactly where our company lives between music, visual art, fashion, color and global culture.' Looking ahead, Populart's next chapter moves beyond music: an upcoming collaboration will bring Galy into one of anime's most influential storytelling universes, with additional details to be announced soon.

About Populart

Populart is an original IP entertainment company creating the next generation of iconic characters and story worlds, brought to life through culture-driven storytelling, animation, premium collectibles, consumer products, and global collaborations. Founded by internationally renowned artist and director Gal Yosef, Populart was inspired by the imaginative worlds he created with his toys as a child. From those childhood dreams came Galy, a dreamer whose limitless imagination sparked an ever-expanding universe of original characters and stories. Today, every Populart character has its own personality, story, and purpose — together, they inspire imagination, spark emotional connections, and create stories that live far beyond the screen.

About Gal Yosef

Gal Yosef is an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist, character creator, and creative entrepreneur whose work bridges fine art, luxury, and entertainment. Entirely self-taught, he began exploring 3D design at age 12 and has since developed a distinctive hyperrealistic, narrative-driven style spanning paintings, sculptures, digital art, and collectible design. Yosef's work has led to collaborations with globally recognized artists and brands, including Justin Bieber, J Balvin, Steve Aoki, Nike, and Hôtel Plaza Athénée Paris. His artworks have been exhibited internationally through leading galleries, including Eden Gallery, and are held in prominent private collections around the world. As founder and Creative Director of Populart Entertainment, Yosef is building an original IP universe that extends beyond traditional art into premium collectibles, animation, consumer products, and global entertainment partnerships — creating enduring characters designed to live across multiple generations and platforms.

About J Balvin

GRAMMY-nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY winning global music artist J Balvin is an entrepreneur, fashion figure, and critically acclaimed musical force who has broken cultural barriers to become one of the most streamed artists in the world. Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, he ranks among the best-selling Latin artists of all time, with over 35 million records sold worldwide, becoming a defining figure of the new era of Latin music while continuing to pave the way for future generations of artists. His seventh studio album, Rayo, earned a GRAMMY nomination in 2025, adding to a career that already includes Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and five Latin GRAMMYs. Leaving his mark across music, fashion, art, and community impact, J Balvin continues to lead representation across industries and remains committed to empowering the next generation in his hometown of Medellín and beyond through his philanthropic initiative, Vibra En Alta. In 2024, he expanded his creative vision with the launch of Vita Veloce Team, a creative studio developed alongside Italian designer Mattias Gollin. Most recently, Balvin released his mixtape Mixteip, a project that earned him a GRAMMY nomination and further showcased his ability to continuously reinvent himself within global music culture. He also joined forces with Ryan Castro for OMERTA, a collaboration that quickly became both a cultural and musical phenomenon, amassing millions of streams and solidifying itself as one of the most talked-about Latin releases of the year. Through his relentless impact on music, fashion, and digital culture, J Balvin continues to push boundaries, proving himself to be an unstoppable force and an inspiration to millions of fans worldwide.

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