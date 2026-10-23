Photos: Max McNown Releases 'Not Falling Out' With Carly Pearce

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fast-rising singer-songwriter Max McNown released the new single 'Not Falling Out,' a collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning country star Carly Pearce. The release arrives alongside an official music video showcasing the two artists' chemistry in the studio.

On the romantic duet 'Not Falling Out,' McNown and Pearce sing from the perspective of a couple that's adamant about falling deeper in love instead of falling out. Between simple yet poignant guitar plucks and conversational verses, the two stars shine brightest together throughout heartwarming harmonies as they promise each other to ride the highs and meet the lows.

Max McNown tells American Songwriter, 'As soon as 'Not Falling Out' was written, we all agreed that the track was begging for a feature. Carly has an incredible discography, reputation, and most importantly, a voice that felt perfect for the song. When she came to the studio, she quickly and effortlessly combined creative melodies with her silky tone of voice, bringing this song new life that I honestly didn't expect. I don't know where the song would be if she hadn't been kind enough to agree to join me on it, and I'm so incredibly excited to give it to both our listeners!'

'I was already such a fan of Max, but getting to work with him made me an even bigger one,' adds Carly Pearce. 'He has such a clear vision of who he is as an artist. I'm so proud of this song and can't wait for everyone to hear it!'

'Not Falling Out' with Carly Pearce is McNown's second major collab of the year, following 'Take Me Back,' a nostalgic, crossover hit with global DJ Kygo. The new single also arrives on the heels of his recently released third studio album, Leave On A Light—the deeply personal record channels the whirlwind of the 25-year-old artist's breakout success and pays homage to his wife, family, and the values that anchor him.

Meditating on his extraordinary momentum, McNown recently appeared on ABC News Live to discuss the new album and reflect on recent milestones, including making his Stagecoach debut, selling out back-to-back nights at the Ryman, plus performing alongside major artists like Noah Kahan and Parker McCollum. He also sat down with Women's Wear Daily for an exclusive feature.

Leave On A Light ultimately finds McNown more grounded than ever in his artistic vision, arriving as the fullest expression yet of his singular songwriting voice. Centered on his exquisitely detailed form of indie folk and country soul, the 17-track LP both broadens his sound and further reinforces his lyric-first ethos. In bringing Leave On A Light to life, McNown worked closely with longtime collaborator and producer Jamie Kenney at the famed Blackbird Studio in Nashville, and widened his creative circle to include co-writers like Julian Bunetta (Gracie Abrams, Kelsea Ballerini) and A-list musicians like guitarist Charlie Worsham (Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson).

'In a way, most of the songs on this album are love songs,' says McNown. 'They're a tribute to my wife and my family, the people who care about who I am outside of music and give me a place of peace and unconditional love to come home to.'

Matching its emotional breadth with an equally expansive sound, the soul-stirring album often unfolds in unpredictable textures and moods.

A gloriously defiant reframing of success and ambition, 'Famous To You' takes on an anthemic intensity as McNown states his greatest aspiration in its hard-driving chorus ('Someday I wanna be a household name / As long as it's the one you take'). And on 'Selah's Song,' he offers up an adoring serenade to his little sister, threading his lyrics with wistful reminiscence and poetic self-reflection. 'For most of my life, I didn't feel like I was an older brother my sister could look up to,' he shares. 'It wasn't until my wedding day that I realized how much I'd grown, and how I'd finally become that person for Selah.'

Seamlessly blending iconic '80s pop elements with folk-inspired production, 'Comets' is a lively, feel-good tune for cruising with the windows down, whereas the heavy-hearted yet triumphant 'Something To Someone,' gives voice to one of the most universal themes: the longing to be fully seen and loved.

Reaffirming the depth and character of McNown's songwriting, Leave On A Light forgoes surface-level sentiment for a far more nuanced inquiry into the human heart. On 'First Born Daughter,' he shares a sweet and breezy but soulful celebration of his wife's strength and indomitable spirit.

Also featuring 'Done For,' an earlier release that has garnered over 70M streams, Leave On A Light has already added to a fast-growing list of accomplishments. Recently named Apple Music's Country Riser of the Month (September) and a Spotify 2026 Artist To Watch, McNown is quick to identify one of the most meaningful outcomes of his rapid rise: the chance to create songs that help listeners see their own lives with more clarity.

'More than anything, I hope this album encourages people to look inward and brings them toward a greater appreciation for what they have right now,' McNown tells Billboard Country. 'Life is so fragile—even waking up isn't guaranteed—and I hope I can help people to feel a deeper gratitude for even the smallest things in their lives.'

About Max McNown

Max McNown's rise has been meteoric – he has gone from teaching himself how to play the guitar within months and busking around SoCal just a few years ago, to auditioning (and gracefully turning down) a major TV talent show and gaining a legion of supporters on TikTok (currently has 2.6M followers). Since blazing his own path as a singer-songwriter, the Nashville-based artist's breakout hit 'A Lot More Free' has gone RIAA Certified Platinum in the U.S., amassed over 500M worldwide streams to date, and made its Billboard Hot 100 debut, which launched him to the top of Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Featured on his 2023 debut EP and his 2024 full-length Wandering album, it also peaked in the Top 10 at Hot AC Radio, Top 20 at Pop, and Top 30 at Triple A, plus landed at #1 on TikTok's Breakthrough USA chart, #2 on iTunes Country chart, hit the Spotify Viral 50 Global Playlist, and even got a nod from Kelly Clarkson when she performed the song on her Kellyoke series on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The rising star's follow-up track, 'Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),' which is the lead single from his 2025 sophomore album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), also went double Platinum in the U.S, and landed McNown his highest charting position on the Billboard Hot 100 (at #26). The song, which amassed 600M worldwide streams to date, spent 36 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. It also landed him his first entry onto the Spotify US Top 200 Chart (#120 peak), #6 at Country Radio, Top 30 at Pop, #8 at Hot AC, Top 20 AC, plus #1 on iTunes Country Songs Chart, and Top 5 on iTunes All Genres Chart. A consistent chart-climber across genres, McNown proves to be a true, multi-format artist.

About Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce has become one of country music's most authentic and defining voices. Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression. The GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter burst onto the scene with her debut album, Every Little Thing, and its PLATINUM-certified, history-making title track, and she hasn't slowed down since. Now a member of both the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, where she has performed more than 100 times, Pearce has come a long way from the heartache that inspired her critically acclaimed and commercially successful third studio album, 29: Written In Stone. The project includes the Country Radio chart-topping hit 'Never Wanted To Be That Girl' with Ashley McBryde and the 2x PLATINUM-certified 'What He Didn't Do.' Following her breakout success, Pearce was named CMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2021 and went on to win ACM Female Artist of the Year in 2022. In 2024, she released her critically acclaimed album hummingbird, featuring the PLATINUM-certified lead single 'we don't fight anymore' with Chris Stapleton. The track earned Pearce her second GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and marked her fifth Top 5 hit at Country Radio. With a catalogue of fan favorites, Pearce has hit live touring milestones, playing her largest shows to date in 2026. Pearce continues to expand her global footprint—recently wrapping her Inside the Dream Tour to major international stages from Australia's CMC Rocks to Ireland and the UK, with a headlining show at the famed Royal Albert Hall. Now, with the release of her fifth studio album Honest Woman, Pearce enters a new chapter defined by freedom, confidence and embracing the full range of who she is. The album finds Pearce leaning into vulnerability, humor, self-assurance and her bluegrass roots, while fully owning her voice and artistic vision. For more information, visit CarlyPearce.com.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards















Photo Credit: Benjamin Edwards

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 12 Hrs 41 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone