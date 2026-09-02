Photos: Laura Hickli Releases THE DAY WE FELL Single Ahead of STRANGER TO MYSELF LP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Laura Hickli has released her latest single, 'the day we fell,' ahead of her upcoming album, stranger to myself, out October 16th.

Photo Credit: Heather Saitz















'the day we fell' is an anomaly on the record, featuring Hickli alone, singing piano accompaniment in what almost sounds like a lullaby, save for the disturbing lyrics. 'My thoughts aren't treating me well,' she sings, 'Yeah, my head's a personal hell / But we couldn't change it all now.'

On the album, it's a last track coda of resentful acceptance. stranger to myself, explores PTSD, grief, and isolation following her recovery from a major vehicle accident, and 'the day we fell' acknowledges that encountering death is unavoidable throughout life, but one must continue living nonetheless. It's not a happy ending, nor a sad one, but rather just real.

'The world just kept spinning. We hit the ground again—I thought I had died. Everything went black for a second. And then, suddenly, the van stopped. The g-forces vanished, but inside me, the spinning didn't. My body was still. But inside, I kept tumbling.'

That's Laura Hickli, describing the car accident that changed her life and nearly shattered her relationship with music. stranger to myself, Hickli's full-length debut moves through her journey from fracture to revival.

'What's the point of being alive when it can all be taken away so quickly?'

Hickli's unfiltered recollections are shaped by fear, shock, and survivor's guilt. They appear in stranger to myself's darkest passages, grounding the album in raw, unguarded vulnerability.

During a 2023 U.S. tour, Hickli's van skidded on ice and flew off the road, spun 180 degrees into oncoming traffic, careening backwards off the highway and rolling three times down a 50 foot hill. As it tumbled down the hillside, Hickli felt everything slow down, watching her belongings rise around her, suspended in eerie stillness, time stretching the space between life and death. It was just 24 seconds, and although there were no severe injuries, Hickli was painfully affected. In the months that followed, writing music unpacked what her body had survived yet her mind could not accept.

stranger to myself is a sonic journey towards healing. Music holds immense power for Hickli; it's how she processes, how she connects, how she survives. Across the album, she confronts grief, fear, and dissociation on her path to acceptance and growth. Two emotional currents run throughout: songs rooted in loss and anguish, and others cautiously imagining a future beyond survival. These contrasting tones live side by side creating an unsettled emotional world that reflects trauma and recovery. Through this darkness and despair, light emerges.

On 'call it off,' Hickli repeats, 'Wish things stayed the same / I wish things never changed,' regretting having ever left home instead of staying 'under the covers.' Her lyrics pair with swelling, uplifting musical arrangements, a tension that captures the strange coexistence of sorrow and hope. stranger to myself continually pushes and pulls, capturing the complexities of pain and resilience.

On 'wake up', Hickli's sounds lighter and more expansive. Her lyrics still acknowledge struggle, while the melody is gently optimistic. These moments form the album's foundation; growth comes not from erasing trauma, but from acknowledging it without letting it rule.

stranger to myself is an emotionally turbulent experience; a meditative reflection in limbo, only to culminate in a climax of sound. Harsh, raw instrumentation reverberates throughout, intensity dispelling the tranquility of seconds prior. The songs that emerged aren't pretty, polished reflections, they're unsettling and painfully human. Recovery has no clear finish, but creation has given her connection, and now Hickli feels less alone.

stranger to myself is available for pre-order ahead of its October 16th release.



Photo Credit: Heather Saitz

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...