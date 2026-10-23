Photos: LEAP Share "Bury Me" Ahead of Sold Out UK Tour in December

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British alt-pop rockers LEAP have released new single 'Bury Me' on Epitaph Records. The track adds to the band's catalog of songs that have garnered over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

'We wrote 'Bury Me' about that savage post-break-up feeling where you see your ex living their best life, and you're still cut up about it,' says singer Jacky. 'Sometimes you don't know if they're faking it, pretending to be cool about everything, and it's about that twisted desperation of wanting to know you're not alone in the heartache. The instrumental is kinda euphoric and hopeful, though, like it's a celebration or a release to admit you're hurting and just embrace that vulnerability. We used a fan's voice in the middle8 from a heartbreaking voicemail they left us. Again, we're always trying to make something positive out of our collective pain. We've been playing it across the US shows, and it's been carnage. So excited to finally have it out!'

The band is currently on their first-ever world tour and completed a headline run of the states, with many sold-out shows. This follows over 100,000 tickets sold across the UK and Europe. The band has shared the stage with some of the biggest acts, including appearances at Aftershock, BLUDFEST, Pinkpop, Sziget, and All Points East.

The success of their self-released top 10 debut album Entropy received tastemaker support from NME, Kerrang, Rock Sound, Rolling Stone, BBC Radio1 and more, gained over 100 million global streams, 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and ensured a summer packed with festivals.

LEAP Tour Dates

EU TOUR DATES

Nov 2 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen SOLD OUT

Nov 4 - Fabrik - Hamburg SOLD OUT

Nov 5 - Carlswerk Victoria – Cologne SOLD OUT

Nov 9 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt

Nov 10 - Hirsch - Nuremberg SOLD OUT

Nov 11 - Archa - Prague SOLD OUT

Nov 13 - Arena – Vienna SOLD OUT

Nov 15 - E-Werk - Freiburg

Nov 16 - Dynamo – Zurich SOLD OUT

Nov 17 - Magazzini Generali – Milan SOLD OUT

Nov 19 - Halle 02 - Heidelberg

Nov 22 - Muffathalle - Munich SOLD OUT

Nov 23 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig

Nov 25 - Capitol - Hannover

Nov 27 - Melkweg - Amsterdam SOLD OUT

Nov 28 - Les Etoiles - Paris SOLD OUT

UK TOUR DATES

Nov 30 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham SOLD OUT

Dec 1 - Gorilla - Manchester SOLD OUT

Dec 2 - The Key Club - Leeds SOLD OUT

Dec 4 - Electric Ballroom – London SOLD OUT

Dec 6 - Thekla - Bristol SOLD OUT

Dec 7 - King Tut's - Glasgow SOLD OUT

Dec 9 - The Grand Social - Dublin SOLD OUT

About LEAP

After signing to Capitol and Sony Records with his previous project, lead-singer Jacky got a taste of the limelight, both sweet and sour. The false highs of an unsustainable platform soon gave way to unbearable lows, and living with bi-polar disorder, he descended into an extended manic episode. Following countless run-ins with the police and ambulance services, Jacky was eventually sectioned in a psychiatric institution. Sedated and incarcerated for months, he was later released to the news that his project had been dropped by all labels, management, and publisher. Empty months of deep depression followed, before his father committed suicide in Edinburgh, plunging him further into unimaginable depths of mental trauma. Inspired by his father's words, 'Don't flinch. Whatever it is, face it head on. LEAP,' he started writing again and recruited friends to join him in this cathartic process.

Consisting of Jack 'Jacky' Scott, Hector 'Heccy' Cottam (drums), Declan 'Deccy' Brown (bass), and Adam 'The Pixie' Mason (guitar), LEAP independently released their debut album Entropy in fall 2025. A raw sonic purge born from the band's collective pain and their fans' shared angst, Entropy climbed to Top 20 on German Official Charts and Top 10 in Austria. The sound may be dark at times, the lyrics almost always, but at its core, LEAP is a wholesome message of raucous hope, and people want to be a part of it. Jacky adds, 'I actually love replying to the deep messages from fans. It gets heavy sometimes, but the thought of helping someone through their trauma just by sharing mine or knowing that something positive is coming out of the sstorm I've been through. I'd much rather that than it all be for nothing.'

LEAP's trajectory from tumultuous beginnings to breakout success shows no signs of slowing and have now signed to Epitaph Records.

Photo Credit: Jaw Midnight - Download Hi-Res Images



















Photo Credit: Jaw Midnight - Download Hi-Res Images

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