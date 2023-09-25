Photos: Kelly Clarkson, Lenny Kravitz & More Play The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The iconic weekend-long concert event included the biggest names in music across all genres on the main stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

After two days and dozens of legendary performances, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest concluded on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with unforgettable performances over the span of two days by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC and Thirty Seconds to Mars. 

The iconic weekend-long concert event included the biggest names in music across all genres on the main stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the evenings of September 22 and September 23. The all-new House of Music mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists who performed that weekend at the festival main stage.

This free event was open to the public and invited guests to explore over 15 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music, and passions of their favorite artists and brands. Guests got the chance to experience their favorite brands in all new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag.

Some of the brands in the installation included Audible, Bose, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M'S®, Moderna, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy's and [ yellow tail ] Wine. 

Photos by Todd Owyoung, Skyler Barberio, Brian Friedman, Adrianna Casiano

Check out photos from the festival here:

Photos: Kelly Clarkson, Lenny Kravitz & More Play The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Lenny Kravitz

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

TLC
TLC

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz

Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio
Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio

Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio
Brian Friedman for iHeartRadio

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023
iHeartRadio Music Festival 2023

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Travis Scott
Travis Scott

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Jared Leto
Jared Leto



