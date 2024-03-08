Photos: Katy Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Minogue & More Attend Billboard Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, Billboard hosted the Women in Music Awards presented by Marriott Bonvoy, recognizing rising stars and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.

Hosted by Award-winning actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, the star-studded evening featured electric performances and inspiring speeches from some of the top women dominating the music industry.

Show highlights from the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards:

Tracee Ellis Ross opened the ceremony paying tribute to all of the accomplishments of this year’s amazing honorees.

Karol G received the highly-coveted Billboard Woman of the Year Award presented by Sofía Vergara. The Grammy-award winner is the first Latina in history to be recognized with the honor.

She performed “Amargura” with her all-female band, which had Katy Perry and the rest of the room on their feet dancing along.

In her speech, which received a standing ovation, Karol thanked the women who work day and night and often go unrecognized, dedicating the award to them, all who came before and all who will come after.

Pop music mogul and 2012 Woman of the Year, Katy Perry presented Michelle Jubelirer with the Executive of the Year Award for her revolutionary work in the music industry.

Kylie Minogue received the Icon Award presented by Bebe Rexha and thanked her fans and parents for their continued support throughout her career.

Alicia Keys joined the program virtually to announce a new “She is Music” Award for next year, stemming from a partnership between Billboard and the She is the Music organization.

Ice Spice received the Hitmaker Award presented by Ellie Goulding.

Following a performance of their song “What’s Your ETA,” NewJeans received the Group of the Year Award presented by Coke Studio from last year’s honoree Lainey Wilson.

Coco Jones presented PinkPatheress with the Producer of the Year Award presented by Bose. In her acceptance speech, PinkPantheress relayed her gratitude to Billboard for recognizing her work and paid homage to previous Producer of the Year, Rosalía.

Following the performance of her brand new, unreleased song, “So I,” Charli XCX was honored with the Powerhouse Award presented by Benito Skinner.

TEMS performed her song “Not An Angel” before accepting the Breakthrough Award presented by Savannah James.

Maren Morris was honored with the Visionary Award presented by Andra Day. Morris gave a chilling performance of her hit song “GIRL” and thanked the women in her life for their loyalty.

In an electric performance of her hit song “On My Mama,” GRAMMY-winner Victoria Monét dominated the stage with her vocals and choreography before accepting the Rising Star Award presented by Honda.

Young Miko received the Impact Award presented by American Express. Saweetie presented to the Puerto Rican native, recognizing her efforts in building community by creating positive change in the industry and beyond. She dedicated the award to her mother and sister.

Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance on stage during a powerful performance with Luísa Sonza who was honored with the Global Force Award from Billboard Brazil presented by GloRilla.

Sarah Geronimo received the Global Force Award from Billboard Philippines presented by Tracee Ellis Ross. She thanked Billboard for expanding globally and shedding light on artists around the world.

Annalisa received the Global Force Award from Billboard Italy presented by Hannah Karp, Editorial Director of Billboard.

Additional attendees included Ally Brooke, Amber Riley, Bailee Madison, Bea Miller, Chantel Jeffries, Charly Jordan, Fletcher, Jessie Reyez, Lauren Jauregui, Lilly Singh, Rebecca Black, Tinashe, Victoria Justice, Queen Naija and more.

The show was streamed today via Billboard.com, YouTube and Harmony, Penske Media's (PMC) in house streaming platform which allows audiences to live stream some of the most significant cultural events happening today across PMC's websites spanning entertainment, music, fashion, art, women's interest and more.

Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award has become one of the music industry’s highest honors. Previous artists named Woman of the Year include SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

Photos Courtesy of Billboard