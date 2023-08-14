Photos: Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'The Tour' at Yankee Stadium

THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer and fall.
Saturday night, Jonas Brothers’ THE TOUR kicked off to a massive, sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium. The show marks the start of their most ambitious outing, performing five albums every night during the 90-date run and across 20 countries.
The band opened the show with their 2023 track “Celebrate!” off The Album, to a roaring audience before rolling into their three-hour ensemble of over 60 career-spanning deep cuts and hits. Surprising the crowd, fan-favorite Big Rob, joined the band on-stage for the debut single “Burnin’ Up,” off their third studio album A Little Bit Longer.
Later in the set, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, choir director and singer Kirk Franklin took the stage with a 40-person choir and GRAMMY-award winning producer Jon Bellion for an electrifying rendition of “Walls” off the band’s latest record, The Album. See full setlist below.
Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer and fall to legendary venues such as Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and many more before continuing throughout the globe to Australia, New Zealand, and Europe in 2024. Lawrence will join as support across North America. Tickets are available now at jonasbrothers.com.
THE TOUR will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com for North America and vipnation.eu for Europe.
Celebrate!
What A Man Gotta Do
S.O.S
Hold On
Goodnight & Goodbye
That’s Just The Way We Roll
Jonas Brothers Mosaic: Still In Love With You, Australia, Hollywood, Just Friends, Games, Jersey
Hello Beautiful
Inseparable/ Take A Breath
When You Look Me In The Eyes
Year 3000
Summer Baby
Vacation Eyes
Sail Away
Little Bird
A Little Bit Longer
Can’t Have You / Sorry
A Little Bit Longer Mosaic: BB Good, Shelf, Got Me Going Crazy, Video Girl, One Man Show, Pushin’ Me Away, Tonight, Lovebug
Burnin’ Up
The Album Mosaic: Waffle House, Montana Sky, Miracle
Fly With Me
Lines, VInes and Trying Times Mosaic: Don’t Charge Me Riff, Hey Baby, Poison Ivy, Much Better, World War III, Don’t Speak, What Did I Do To Your Heart, Paranoid
Turn Right
Before The Storm
Black Keys
Jealous
Cake By The Ocean
Walls
Happiness Begins Mosaic: Comeback, Rollercoaster, Strangers, Used To Be, Cool, Every Single Time, Trust, Happy When I’m Sad, Don’t Throw It Away
Love Her
Hesitate
I Believe
Only Human
Sucker
Leave Before You Love Me
Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*
Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena
Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena
Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena
Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena
Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins.
It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”
Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.
Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”
In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they're kicking off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.
Check out photos from the tour here:
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Robert "Big Rob" Feggans, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Kirk Franklin, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, an Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas, Kirk Franklin, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Robert "Big Rob" Feggans, and Kevin Jonas
Photos Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jonas Brother
