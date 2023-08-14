Photos: Jonas Brothers Kick Off 'The Tour' at Yankee Stadium

Saturday night, Jonas Brothers’ THE TOUR kicked off to a massive, sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium. The show marks the start of their most ambitious outing, performing five albums every night during the 90-date run and across 20 countries.

The band opened the show with their 2023 track “Celebrate!” off The Album, to a roaring audience before rolling into their three-hour ensemble of over 60 career-spanning deep cuts and hits. Surprising the crowd, fan-favorite Big Rob, joined the band on-stage for the debut single “Burnin’ Up,” off their third studio album A Little Bit Longer.

Later in the set, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, choir director and singer Kirk Franklin took the stage with a 40-person choir and GRAMMY-award winning producer Jon Bellion for an electrifying rendition of “Walls” off the band’s latest record, The Album. See full setlist below.

Produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer and fall to legendary venues such as Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Arlington’s Globe Life Field, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, and many more before continuing throughout the globe to Australia, New Zealand, and Europe in 2024. Lawrence will join as support across North America. Tickets are available now at jonasbrothers.com.

THE TOUR will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium reserved tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift items & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.com for North America and vipnation.eu for Europe.

‘THE TOUR’ YANKEE STADIUM NIGHT 1 SET LIST:

Celebrate!

What A Man Gotta Do

S.O.S

Hold On

Goodnight & Goodbye

That’s Just The Way We Roll

Jonas Brothers Mosaic: Still In Love With You, Australia, Hollywood, Just Friends, Games, Jersey

Hello Beautiful

Inseparable/ Take A Breath

When You Look Me In The Eyes

Year 3000

Summer Baby

Vacation Eyes

Sail Away

Little Bird

A Little Bit Longer

Can’t Have You / Sorry

A Little Bit Longer Mosaic: BB Good, Shelf, Got Me Going Crazy, Video Girl, One Man Show, Pushin’ Me Away, Tonight, Lovebug

Burnin’ Up

The Album Mosaic: Waffle House, Montana Sky, Miracle

Fly With Me

Lines, VInes and Trying Times Mosaic: Don’t Charge Me Riff, Hey Baby, Poison Ivy, Much Better, World War III, Don’t Speak, What Did I Do To Your Heart, Paranoid

Turn Right

Before The Storm

Black Keys

Jealous

Cake By The Ocean

Walls

Happiness Begins Mosaic: Comeback, Rollercoaster, Strangers, Used To Be, Cool, Every Single Time, Trust, Happy When I’m Sad, Don’t Throw It Away

Love Her

Hesitate

I Believe

Only Human

Sucker

Leave Before You Love Me

THE TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Oct 16 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins.

It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they're kicking off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium on August 12th and 13th. “The Tour” will include stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.