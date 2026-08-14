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Photos: Joe Hisaishi to Release THE BOY AND THE HERON Symphonic Suite Album

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra joins the composer on the piano and orchestra arrangement.

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Photos: Joe Hisaishi to Release THE BOY AND THE HERON Symphonic Suite Album

Deutsche Grammophon will release SYMPHONIC SUITE: THE BOY AND THE HERON FOR PIANO AND ORCHESTRA, a new adaptation of Joe Hisaishi's score for Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning film THE BOY AND THE HERON. The album features Hisaishi on piano and conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and will be available on CD, LP, and digital formats.

Photos: Joe Hisaishi to Release THE BOY AND THE HERON Symphonic Suite Album Image

Photos: Joe Hisaishi to Release THE BOY AND THE HERON Symphonic Suite Album Image

The album is set for release on November 6, 2026 via Deutsche Grammophon.

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