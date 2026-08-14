Photos: Joe Hisaishi to Release THE BOY AND THE HERON Symphonic Suite Album

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Deutsche Grammophon will release SYMPHONIC SUITE: THE BOY AND THE HERON FOR PIANO AND ORCHESTRA, a new adaptation of Joe Hisaishi's score for Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning film THE BOY AND THE HERON. The album features Hisaishi on piano and conducting the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and will be available on CD, LP, and digital formats.







The album is set for release on November 6, 2026 via Deutsche Grammophon.

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