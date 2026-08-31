Photos: Jesse and Noah Release Music Video For THE SUNSHINE SHOP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jesse and Noah have released the official music video for 'The Sunshine Shop,' the title track from their sixth studio album, available now through Usonia Records and distributed by Select O Hits. Premiered by American Country Network on television and digitally by The Country Note, the music video will air multiple times starting today, with additional airings throughout the week. The video, which was also featured by The Josie Network, brings the song to life while showcasing the duo's signature blend of traditional country, heartfelt storytelling, and timeless harmonies.











'We would like to dedicate 'The Sunshine Shop' to our dear friend, Vernell Hackett, whom we just lost. She was our biggest cheerleader, advocate, and voice in the music industry. We love and miss you already.' - Jesse & Noah

The release of 'The Sunshine Shop' video continues an exciting chapter for Jesse and Noah, whose 11-song album has already produced four singles and music videos, including 'I Told A Lie,' 'Loving This Night,' 'Old Cowboys' featuring Riders in the Sky, and 'On Again, Off Again' with Tess Frizzell. With the new music video, the duo continues to bring the songs from The Sunshine Shop to life while showcasing the heart and creativity behind their latest project.

First Week Air Times On American Country Network (All Airings Eastern Time Zone)

Monday, August 31 at 8:03 a.m. & 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday, September 01 at 9:29 a.m. & 9:49 p.m.

Wednesday, September 02 at 10:56 a.m. & 11:07 p.m.

Thursday, September 03 at 7:56 a.m. & 10:10 p.m.

Friday, September 04 at 6:19 a.m. & 8:50 p.m.

To purchase/stream, visit JesseAndNoah.lnk.to/SunshineShopPR.

Jesse and Noah wrote or co-wrote the majority of The Sunshine Shop, while adding their own touch to two carefully selected covers, Rodney Crowell's 'Shame on the Moon,' famously recorded by Bob Seger, and 'Me & Magdalena,' from the Monkees' final studio album. Drawing from the musical influences of their father, David Bellamy, their uncle Howard Bellamy of the Bellamy Brothers, and their grandparents, the brothers bring together a mix of country, Americana, and other musical styles throughout the album.

'There are so many different influences woven into this album, from country and folk to Western, pop, rock, soul, and harmony singing,' shares Jesse. 'We're not trying to recreate what came before us. We just want to honor the music we grew up with while continuing to discover who we are as artists. With every song, we're finding our own sound and figuring out how it fits within the traditions that inspired us.'

The Sunshine Shop Track Listing

01 I Told A Lie

02 Sunshine Shop

03 On Again, Off Again

04 Lina Rose

05 Too Much

06 Me And Magdalena

07 Spin Like A Rose

08 Loving This Night

09 Diamonds Or Dust

10 Shame On The Moon

11 Old Cowboys

To keep up with all things Jesse and Noah, visit their website.

About Jesse & Noah

Brothers Jesse and Noah Bellamy, sons of The Bellamy Brothers' David Bellamy, have built their own musical identity from their roots in Darby, Florida, to their home base in Nashville, where they've lived since 2002. Blending country, blues rock, pop, and Americana influences, their sound reflects a lifetime of musical inspiration shaped by family and tradition. The duo has released multiple projects, including Nowhere Revisited, Landfall, Driven Back, Brethren, and the 2024 EP Leave Love Alone, with their upcoming album The Sunshine Shop set for release this May. Their music has earned attention from CMT and recognition from the Country Music Association, which named them to its 'Who To Watch' list, while their growing global fanbase continues to connect with their authentic, roots-driven sound.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...