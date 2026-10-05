Photos: Isaac Mizrahi to Present A HOLIDAY FRUITCAKE at Cafe Carlyle

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Isaac Mizrahi returns to Cafe Carlyle, November 23-28, with his acclaimed holiday music extravaganza, A Holiday Fruitcake. Backed by a six-piece jazz band led by pianist Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi serves up an eclectic evening of holiday favorites, surprising musical discoveries, and his trademark blend of wit, glamour, and mischief.

The music spans generations and genres. The urbane sophistication of Noël Coward. The contemporary cool of Billie Eilish, with plenty of unexpected detours along the way. Part concert, part comedy show, and part holiday party, A Holiday Fruitcake mixes dazzling musicianship with laugh-out-loud stories, sharp cultural commentary, and moments of genuine warmth.

A Holiday Fruitcake is a celebration that is equal parts elegant, outrageous, and utterly unforgettable.

Isaac Mizrahi has spent more than 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, host, writer, designer, producer, and cultural commentator. Performing with his acclaimed jazz band, Mizrahi brings his signature blend of music, storytelling, and comedy to concert stages across the country. He has an annual residency at New York City's Café Carlyle and 54 Below, and in 2022 he made his Broadway debut as Amos Hart in Chicago.

In 2025, the cult-classic documentary Unzipped—which Mizrahi co-created and stars in—celebrated its 30th anniversary with a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. It was just re-released by Janus Films, and is in theaters now.

He hosted the Emmy Award-winning The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven seasons, served as a judge on all seven seasons of Project Runway All Stars, and continues to appear across television, film, and digital media.

Beyond the stage and screen, Mizrahi has directed productions for the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, designed costumes for the Metropolitan Opera, and annually directs and narrates Peter and the Wolf, a production he originally created for New York City's Guggenheim Museum.

A celebrated force in fashion, Mizrahi currently serves as Creative Director at Large for Target. Through his company, IM Entertainment, he develops original projects for television, theater, publishing, and live entertainment. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir I.M.

For more information, visit HelloIsaac.com and follow @IMISAACMIZRAHI on social media.

Performances run Tuesday through Saturday, November 23-38 (no performance on Thanksgiving, November 26). Tickets are available online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.

About Café Carlyle

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years – from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 192-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle



















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