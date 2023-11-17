Photos: Inside Soundtrack Sessions for Quentin Garzón's GRAY LAND

Broadway Stars Unite for Quentin Garzón's Musical Short Film "Gray Land" Soundtrack Sessions
Get a glimpse behind the lens as Broadway stars Grace Stockdale, The Voice finalist Lilli Passero, Avionce Hoyles, Elena Ramos Pascullo, and Taylor Harvey join forces in the recording studio for Quentin Garzón's musical short film, "Gray Land."
Directed by Tyler Milliron. The heartfelt musical short film is about Ashton's journey, encountering his Depression Demon and Angel of Light, unfolding a tale of embracing pain, finding hope, and discovering joy amidst life's struggles. Immerse yourself in the vibrant pop/rock score composed by Johanna Telander.
The soundtrack is mixed by Alton Audio and mastered by Magic Garden Mastering. The band features Brian Walters, Sean Andrews, Nadir Aslam, Brianne Lugo, Matt Kolodzieski, Magda Kress, Dominic Frigo, Brad Bailey, Rachel Mulcahy and Sasha Ono.
Mark your calendar for the release on Nov 22nd! Click Here
Photo Credit: Grace Copeland and Rachel Montelone
