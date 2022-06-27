Photos: Inside Madonna's Exclusive Pride Concert Event

On the night of June 23, Madonna, who is known for her Pride Month activations and championing LGBTQ rights throughout her career, once again outdid herself with an LGBTQ celebration at Terminal 5 in New York. The show was also in celebration of FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, Madonna's 16-track career-spanning remix compilation album, released on streaming today.

Madonna was joined by renowned drag queens Violet Chachki, Bob the Drag Queen, Pixie Aventura, and Laganja Estranja who arrived at the event on the Gaultier double-decker Pride bus.

Bob the Drag Queen served as MC of the show, with tongue-in-cheek skits featuring audio soundbites of Madonna supporting the LBGTQ community throughout the years. Laganja performed an epic rendition of "Vogue," where she was joined by Jose Xtravaganza, one of Madonna's dancers on the Blond Ambition tour. Saucy Santana fired up the audience with a performance of his hit song "Walk."

Madonna thrilled the crowd when she joined Tokischa on stage to perform "Hung Up on Tokischa." She then gave an electrifying performance alongside Saucy Santana to a remixed version of his song "Material Gwerll" with new lyrics. David Banda, Madonna's son, joined the show on multiple occasions as a dancer, delivering added energy and excitement. Madonna, joined by all of the performers, ended the night with a show-stopping performance of "Celebration."

For the "Material Gwerll" remix debut, Madonna wore a custom-made Versace suit dress complete with custom hand-painted Versace pins in pride colors. The look was a nod to her original "Material Girl" music video where the dancers were dressed in tuxedos, with Madonna wearing the iconic pink dress, which Saucy's look paid homage to.

Madonna's 16-track career-spanning remix compilation album, Finally Enough Love, is available to stream NOW. The icon's 50-track, complete remix compilation Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones will be released on August 19th in digital and physical format (CD and Vinyl). The upcoming remix album celebrates Madonna's 50 #1 hits on Billboard's Dance Music Charts, the first and only recording artist to reach this feat.

Madonna, who has been a leader in the NFT space, partnered for another time with WoW (World of Women) a thriving community celebrating representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all. The event was sponsored by The Sandbox who has partnered with WoW to create the WoW Foundation, which will invest $25 million over five years in education and mentorship. Programs will include via a virtual academy for artists and building inclusive spaces across the metaverse. In addition, there will be an incubator, offering advice, funding, and access across The Sandbox ecosystem.

M·A·C Cosmetics VIVA Glam provided Madonna-inspired touch-ups to amp up all beauty looks for guests. Madonna said of the partnership, "Pride and M·A·C Cosmetics go hand-in-hand. In 27 years, the M·A·C Viva Glam Fund has raised over half a billion dollars and partnered with NGO's all over the world to end HIV/AIDs. Together, we have made much progress and will not give up.

This year M·A·C partnered with my dear late friend Keith Haring, known for his activism artwork, which M·A·C used to create a special edition of the VIVA GLAM lipstick. Tonight, we are here to celebrate HIS life, YOUR life, and stand by the LGBTQIA+ community to protect their rights for the same equality we ALL are owed. Don't ever be afraid to EXPRESS YOURSELF! VIVA GLAM."

Guests sipped on Madonna-inspired cocktails by Belvedere Vodka, including The Material Girl and Into The Groove. Food was served from Made in NY Pizza and Big Gay Ice Cream. Support partners also included Linktree, WoW, and The Sandbox.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real-estate demand having partnered with major IPs and brands including Adidas, Warner Music Group, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Deadmau5, Atari, Rollercoaster Tycoon, Care Bears, The Smurfs, and more.

Building on existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations.

In celebration of Pride Month, The Sandbox is also co-presenting the first Metaverse Pride alongside People of Crypto, which runs June 24, 2022 through July 3, 2022 as part of the Valley Of Belonging.

Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, in accordance with the legal regulations of Polish Vodka that dictate nothing can be added, is certified kosher and gluten free. Produced in one of the world's longest operating Polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere's Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year Polish vodka-making history to artfully craft Polish rye into dynamic vodkas of distinct taste and character.

Founded in 1984 by two men in the LGBTQIA+ community, M·A·C is proud to be a place where LGBTQIA+ people have been welcomed since day one. Continuing that legacy of support, twenty-seven years ago, the M·A·C VIVA GLAM program was born along with the first VIVA GLAM Lipstick - a Lipstick in which 100% of the selling price is donated to organizations supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the health and rights of those affected by HIV/AIDS, and women and girls through the M·A·C VIVA GLAM Fund. Since then, M·A·C VIVA GLAM has raised OVER $500,000,000 globally - and counting!

For this year's VIVA GLAM 27 collection, M·A·C partnered with The Keith Haring Foundation to create three special-edition Lipsticks featuring Haring's artwork in his signature primary colour palette. M·A·C is thrilled to spread the word about VIVA GLAM alongside pop icon Madonna at this Pride event - who was a close friend of Haring, and one of M·A·C's first celebrity clients.

Madonna continues to be one of the brand's ongoing sources of inspiration, and her impact on the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as in the fight against HIV/AIDS, is so closely aligned to M·A·C VIVA GLAM's mission. In addition to the three special-edition M·A·C VIVA GLAM x Keith Haring Lipsticks, every cent of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick in Viva Glam I, II and III goes to support the health and rights of people of All Ages, All Races and All Genders all year round.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Gomes