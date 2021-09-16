Photos: Hollywood Records Pop Band THE PARTY Bring MMC Fans Together After 30 Years

Mickey Mouse Club fans had a lot to celebrate last Saturday in Orlando. Their beloved 90s pop band, The Party, who are also former Mouseketeers from the 90s MMC TV series, came back together on stage on September 11th for an incredible 30th Anniversary Reunion Concert at the Disney Springs House of Blues in Orlando.

The original band members Albert Fields, Chasen Hampton, Deedee Magno Hall, and Damon Pampolina performed popular songs from their past four albums along with new songs, including their recently released single, "Party People."

To kick off the historic night, fellow Mouseketeer and The Voice finalist Tony Lucca performed a set of his original music. Powerhouse vocalist Jennifer McGill (also a former MMC member) joined Lucca on stage for a jaw-dropping duet.

The Party was originally formed in 1990 by the Disney Channel and the first band signed to the Disney record label, Hollywood Records. Since then, the band has released four albums, with songs produced by Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Stephen Bray, Teddy Riley, André Cymone and Delicious Vinyl.

In celebration of The Party's 30th anniversary, Hollywood Records released The Party's catalogue from the 90s for the first time to all digital platforms. Two of the albums recently hit the top 10 on the iTunes Pop chart.

The Party's Reunion Concert did more than just bring joy and memories back to hundreds of MMC fans. The event, which was presented by M12, Always in the Club and International Arts & Philanthropy Foundation, also helped raise money and awareness for the nonprofits Give Kids The World Village and Cast Member Pantry.

Fans also had the opportunity to meet and take photos with The Party members. Chasen Hampton says about the experience, "Seeing our fans again was like a lightning bolt to our souls. Seeing their faces light up again and singing every word after all these years was the medicine I didn't know I needed."

About getting to meet some of their loyal fans, Hampton adds, "Hearing the stories of what our music has done for them or helped them through is so special and powerful. We are so honored to have been their musical companion over the years and bring people together again. That's really why we do what we do."

For More Information: https://thepartyreunion.com/