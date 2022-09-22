Photos: Harry Styles Makes History At MSG As Banner Is Raised To The Rafters Following 15 Consecutive Nights Of 'Love On Tour' At The Garden

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) raised the newest banner to the rafters earlier this evening in celebration of Harry Styles' 15 consecutive nights at The World's Most Famous Arena. Styles' "Love On Tour" residency ran from August 20 through September 21.

The banner was unveiled and presented to Styles by CBS Mornings host Gayle King during the encore of the final show at Madison Square Garden. It is one of only four music-related banners, held by just three artists, currently hanging from The Garden's rafters. And, in celebration of this momentous occasion, Madison Square Garden made sure that every fan in attendance received a feather boa in order to celebrate in true Harry style.

"Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation," said Jim Dolan, executive chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment. "It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history. Harry has already headlined The World's Most Famous Arena several times in his skyrocketing career, and we're honored that MSG was Harry's House for these 15 incredible nights."

The 15-night run took over New York City and brought fans from all over the world to The Garden. To celebrate the residency, Madison Square Garden fully transformed into "Harry's House," with interactive photo activations placed around the venue for fans to share their best "Love On Tour" styles; custom postcards distributed at each show with various "Harry's House" designs; and exclusive specialty food and beverage options created specifically for the run. Additionally, a "Love On Tour" merch pop up was set up at MSG throughout the run and was accessible to all fans, regardless of whether they had tickets.

Harry's activations with Everytown and HeadCount were presented every night at MSG. Harry will be donating proceeds from the tour, with Live Nation matching, equaling over $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund - the education, research and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country. HeadCount, the non-partisan voter-engagement organization, were also on site to inspire voter registration status and to vote in this year's midterm elections.

Styles' critically acclaimed single "As It Was" continues to smash records on the Billboard charts with a 14th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and a record 15th week atop the Billboard Global 200. The song ties for the fourth-longest reign in Billboard Hot 100 history and the longest running solo #1 song. "As It Was" is also the first song ever to spend its first 24 weeks on the top three positions on the same chart, with 23 of the 24 in the top two, extending its record. "As It Was" is featured on his platinum certified album, Harry's House.

Styles joins only two other musical acts to have banners hanging from The Garden's rafters - Billy Joel and Phish. Additional banners celebrate MSG legends including Bill Bradley, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Adam Graves, Rod Gilbert, Henrik Lundqvist, Mark Messier, and Willis Reed.

Photos Courtesy of MSG Entertainment.