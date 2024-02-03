Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More

ASCAP celebrated its 2024 ASCAP Grammy Award nominees and top songwriter and composer members on Friday afternoon at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch held in the garden of the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Top ASCAP executives, including ASCAP President and Chairman of the Board Paul Williams and CEO Elizabeth Matthews gathered to celebrate their renowned members and Grammy-nominated talent, including Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Dan Nigro, Theron Thomas, Deputy and more. Entertainment was provided by legendary guest deejay D-Nice and DJ MOS.

Also in attendance were Alexander 23, Andrew & Polly, Ashley Gorley, Autumn Rowe, Blessing Offor, Cimafunk, Claudia Brant, Desmond Child, Emily Bear, Emily Warren, Fito Páez, Jermaine Dupri, KentheMan, Natalia Lafourcade, Patti Austin, Ryan Ellis, Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan and Snow Wife.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 960,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world’s most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 19 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.