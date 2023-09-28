Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night

GRAMMY-winning international popstar and acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras electrified the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, TX last night to officially kick off her 'Feed The Beast World Tour.' Check out photos from opening night of the tour, which serves as Kim’s most ambitious production to date and her manifesto as a performer.

Entering the stage concealed in an iron maiden, Kim launched into “Feed The Beast” before treating audiences to “King of Hearts” from debut album Feed The Beast and hit single “Unholy.”

Split into five distinct sections based on the story of Dante’s Inferno and helmed by director Will Baker (Kylie Minogue) and choreographers Brian and Scott Nicholson (Ariana Grande), the world-class show traversed Kim’s discography and her greatest hits – which included a provocatively curated can’t-miss section devoted to sex-positive EP Slut Pop before transitioning in to her spooky, Halloween-themed mixtape TURN OFF THE LIGHT.

With mesmerizing costuming designed by Seth Pratt, Kim delivered a tightly choreographed and immaculately produced show worthy of a bygone era of pop. One of the highlights of the spectacle elicited gasps from the audience when she stabbed herself with her microphone while singing to a mysterious man from a bed on the stage.

Moving between fan-favorite “Claws” and a theatrical reimagining of early hit “Hillside Boys,” the man is revealed in a jaw-dropping moment to be a pre-taped, masculine version of Kim in a hyper realistic, muscled silicone body suit – a moment that saw the crowd erupt into an explosion of shocked screams. Kim closed out the night with fan-favorites “Alone,” (which features diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj), “Heart To Break” and the live debut of the title track from her recent, surprise album Problematique.

The North American leg of Kim’s ‘Feed The Beast World Tour,’ produced by Live Nation, continues this Sunday, October 1 in Orlando, FL and she’ll bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego, as well as Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan. The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise.

Kim is continuing a milestone year that has included winning her first (and LGBTQ history-making) GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”) alongside Sam Smith – who she just jumped on stage with at The Forum in Los Angeles for a surprise live performance – attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, receiving the Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker Award, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Check out the photos from opening night here:

Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour Opening Night

Photo credit: Renee Dominguez for Getty Images

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates

2023

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Oct 15 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 5 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)

2024

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique