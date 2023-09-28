Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night

The tour opened at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, TX last night.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

GRAMMY-winning international popstar and acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras electrified the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, TX last night to officially kick off her 'Feed The Beast World Tour.' Check out photos from opening night of the tour, which serves as Kim’s most ambitious production to date and her manifesto as a performer.

Entering the stage concealed in an iron maiden, Kim launched into “Feed The Beast” before treating audiences to “King of Hearts” from debut album Feed The Beast and hit single “Unholy.”

Split into five distinct sections based on the story of Dante’s Inferno and helmed by director Will Baker (Kylie Minogue) and choreographers Brian and Scott Nicholson (Ariana Grande), the world-class show traversed Kim’s discography and her greatest hits – which included a provocatively curated can’t-miss section devoted to sex-positive EP Slut Pop before transitioning in to her spooky, Halloween-themed mixtape TURN OFF THE LIGHT.

With mesmerizing costuming designed by Seth Pratt, Kim delivered a tightly choreographed and immaculately produced show worthy of a bygone era of pop. One of the highlights of the spectacle elicited gasps from the audience when she stabbed herself with her microphone while singing to a mysterious man from a bed on the stage.

Moving between fan-favorite “Claws” and a theatrical reimagining of early hit “Hillside Boys,” the man is revealed in a jaw-dropping moment to be a pre-taped, masculine version of Kim in a hyper realistic, muscled silicone body suit – a moment that saw the crowd erupt into an explosion of shocked screams. Kim closed out the night with fan-favorites “Alone,” (which features diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj), “Heart To Break” and the live debut of the title track from her recent, surprise album Problematique.

The North American leg of Kim’s ‘Feed The Beast World Tour,’ produced by Live Nation, continues this Sunday, October 1 in Orlando, FL and she’ll bring her larger-than-life live show to major cities coast to coast, including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville, Houston and San Diego, as well as Canadian stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Kim will then embark on a UK/European run of shows beginning February 13 in Birmingham, UK which will bring her to cities overseas including Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan. The tour also offers a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include Meet & Greet and photo op with Kim, early entry into the venue, and limited-edition merchandise. 

Kim is continuing a milestone year that has included winning her first (and LGBTQ history-making) GRAMMY Award (for “Unholy”) alongside Sam Smith – who she just jumped on stage with at The Forum in Los Angeles for a surprise live performance – attending the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, receiving the Billboard Women in Music Chartbreaker Award, and gracing the cover of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. 

Check out the photos from opening night here:

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras

Photos: Go Inside Kim Petras' 'Feed the Beast Tour' Opening Night
Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour Opening Night

 Photo credit: Renee Dominguez for Getty Images

Feed The Beast World Tour Dates 

2023 

Oct 1 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena 

Oct 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy 

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway 

Oct 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage 

Oct 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem 

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center  

Oct 15 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum 

Oct 18 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom 

Oct 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory 

Oct 23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater 

Oct 26 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum 

Oct 27 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum 

Oct 29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 

Nov 1 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater 

Nov 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre 

Nov 5 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre 

Nov 8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium 

Nov 11 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium 

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom 

Nov 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall 

Nov 18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital (festival)   

2024 

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham 

Feb 15 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow 

Feb 16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse 

Feb 19 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo 

Feb 24 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique 

Feb 25 – Paris, France – L’Olympia 

Feb 27 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium 

Feb 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live 

Mar 1 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle 

Mar 2 – Warsaw, Poland – EXPO XXI   

Mar 4 – Munich, Germany – Zenith 

Mar 5 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Marcus Machados Album Blue Diamonds on Digital Photo
Marcus Machado's Album 'Blue Diamonds' on Digital

Marcus Machado's newest album 'Blue Diamonds' is now available on all digital streaming platforms. With rave reviews and features in Guitar World Magazine, Marcus continues to impress as one of the most in-demand young guitar players in the world. Fans of his previous work will enjoy the deep and soulful R&B tunes on this album/

2
Apashe Drops New Single Human With Wasiu Photo
Apashe Drops New Single 'Human' With Wasiu

An epic, space-faring narrative, the music video for “Human” is a typically extraordinary visual from Apashe. The video features frequent collaborator Wasiu, who previously worked on Apashe cuts including “Majesty,” “Legend” and “The Landing,” as well as joining the producer on tour. 

3
Alexmaax (MS MR) Enters His New Era With 100 Nights Photo
Alexmaax (MS MR) Enters His New Era With '100 Nights'

The solo project of LA-based singer, songwriter, producer and composer Max Hershenow, best known for his work as half of acclaimed alt pop duo MS MR with singer Lizzy Plapinger. After several years focused on writing and producing for other artists, he's introducing a new era of his alexmaax project.

4
Video: R&B Star Laya Releases New Music Video for Need 2 Know Photo
Video: R&B Star Laya Releases New Music Video for 'Need 2 Know'

Staten Island R&B sensation LAYA shares the music video for her new single “Need 2 Know.” It remains a fan favorite from her acclaimed Bet That EP—out now via Warner Records. The clip channels MTV's nineties heyday with its classic grainy television sets and white backdrop.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVideo: Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Elton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABCElton John, H.E.R., & More Join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony; Coming to Disney+ and ABC
Pop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EPPop Powerhouse Olivia Lunny Announces 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EP
Shania Twain's Multi-Platinum 'Greatest Hits' Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl DebutShania Twain's Multi-Platinum 'Greatest Hits' Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl Debut

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
THE LION KING