Photos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & More

This weekend, December 1 at iHeartRadio 102.7 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

This weekend, December 1 at iHeartRadio 102.7 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 presented by Capital One, the stars hit the stage for the third stop of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

The event featured iconic performances from today’s biggest artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, AJR, Miguel, Doechii, Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE, Teddy Swims and P1Harmony.

Doechii lit up the stage with “Yucky,” "Crazy," "Xtasy," “Persuasive” and her TikTok-viral hit “What It Is.”

P1Harmony got the crowd on their feet with their electric dance moves and performances of their hits “Back Down,” “Fall In LoveAgain,” “Jump” and “Do It Like This,” all while impressing the crowd with their dance skills.

Sabrina Carpenter, dressed as #SabrinaClause, wowed the crowd singing her holiday hits “It’s Not New Years Yet,” “Santa” as well as fan-favorite hits “feather,” “Because I liked a Boy” and “nonsense,” which she ended with a special Jingle Ball-themed outro.

Niall Horan had audiences singing along to hits including “Heaven,” “This Town,” and “Slow Hands,” which had fans dancing in their seats.

Olivia Rodrigo closed out the show with “get him back,” “deja vu,” “vampire,” “driver’s license,” “brutal,” and “good 4 u,” getting the crowd hyped in a metallic mini dress. 

iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One,the season’s biggest annual holiday music event that captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists in Tampa; Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Check out the photos from the event here:

Niall Horan

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

P1Harmony

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Niall Horan

Doechii

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Tori Spelling

Rachel Leviss

Rachel Leviss

Christopher Briney

Genevieve Parisi

Niall Horan

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

Olivia Rodrigo

