Photos: GILES COREY Remaster to Arrive Nov 13, Tour to Launch Nov 3 in Burlington

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Giles Corey, the solo project of Have a Nice Life's Dan Barrett, has announced a self-titled LP remaster, out November 13 on The Flenser. The release includes the never-before-heard track 'A Landless Earth.' Giles Corey will also tour this November across the east and south United States.

Photo Credit: David Fitt | Hi-res here



















Giles Corey is the solo project of Have a Nice Life's Dan Barrett. First released in 2011, Giles Corey's self-titled debut is a bleak, intimate, and strangely beautiful record that turns depression, death, history, and the paranormal into something intensely personal. Over the fifteen years since its release, Giles Corey's debut has accumulated a massive cult following, with listeners often describing their relationship with the album in the language of ritual or religious experience.

That devotion is no accident. Built largely from acoustic instrumentation, the record nevertheless feels crushing, like something unseen is pressing against every song. Guitar and piano are buried beneath ghostly choirs, heavy organ, field recordings, and sudden walls of sound, creating something that feels far larger than the sounds that make it up. Like the themes that run through the album, it possesses an uncanny quality that is difficult to explain, as though the music itself is carrying voices from somewhere just beyond reach. Songs emerge from near silence and build toward enormous cathartic outbursts, with Barrett's voice at the center of arrangements that seem constantly on the verge of swallowing him whole.

This new edition of Giles Corey has been remastered by Richard Chowenhill of Agriculture and includes 'A Landless Earth,' a bonus track never before officially released.

Integral to Giles Corey is a 150-page book, available with select versions of this edition or separately from The Flenser. Moving between personal accounts of depression and suicide and the story of cult leader and afterlife theorist Robert Voor, the book expands the world of the album beyond the music itself. Voor also appears throughout Barrett's work, connecting Giles Corey to the lore surrounding Have a Nice Life's Deathconsciousness and Barrett's larger body of work.

Giles Corey will play tour dates this fall with support from Kathryn Mohr and Val Loper — tickets go on sale August 21st at 12pm EST.

Giles Corey, on tour:

Nov 03 Burlington, VT — Higher Ground

Nov 04 Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom

Nov 05 New York, NY — Market Hotel

Nov 07 Philadelphia, PA — Ukie Club

Nov 08 Providence, RI — Fete

Nov 10 Boston, MA — Sonia

Nov 12 Washington, DC — Pearl Street Warehouse

Nov 13 Raleigh, NC — Kings

Nov 14 Charlotte, NC — The Milestone Club

Nov 15 Atlanta, GA — Masquerade Purgatory

Tracklist

The Haunting Presence - Remastered 2026

Blackest Bile - Remastered 2026

Grave Filled With Books - Remastered 2026

Empty Churches - Remastered 2026

I'm Going To Do It - Remastered 2026

Spectral Bride - Remastered 2026

No One Is Ever Going To Want Me - Remastered 2026

Sleeping Heart - Remastered 2026

Buried Above Ground - Remastered 2026

A Landless Earth - Remastered 2026



Photo Credit: David Fitt | Hi-res here

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...