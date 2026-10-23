Photos: Dinosaur Jr. to Return to Australia & New Zealand Tour

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Dinosaur Jr. will return to Australia and New Zealand for a six-date headline tour in January 2027, presented by Frontier Touring and 95bFM (NZ). The tour celebrates the release of the band's thirteenth studio album, There Near, which is out now.

The band will perform in New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall on Saturday 16 January before heading to Australia for shows in Brisbane at The Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday 19 January, Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on Thursday 21 January, then south to the Forum, Melbourne on Saturday 23 January, over to Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide on Sunday 24 January before winding up at the Ice Cream Factory, Perth on Wednesday 27 January.

Frontier Members can access their presale from Friday 23 October (3pm local time) before tickets go on sale to the public from Tuesday 27 October (12noon local time). Tickets and tour information are available via frontiertouring.com/dinosaurjr.

Last in Australia and New Zealand in 2024 on their Celebrating 30 Years Of Where You Been tour, performing shows across the country, with a reputation as one of the formative influences on American alternative rock, Dinosaur Jr. — J Mascis (guitars, vocals, primary songwriter), Lou Barlow (bass, vocals), and Murph (drums) — are set to bring their new album There Near and classics down under.

There Near is the sixth studio album Dinosaur Jr. have recorded in the 20 years since their reunion. There have been several live and/or closet-cleaning collections to keep fans sated for the five years since Sweep It Into Space, but There Near delivers a full slab of new Dino songs.

Created in short, intense bursts over the course of a year at Amherst, Massachusetts, Bisquiteen Studio (USA), There Near was recorded almost entirely by the band's core trio — Murph, Lou Barlow on bass/vocals and J Mascis on guitar/vocals — with piano and organ work by local musician Ken Mauri.

There Near continues Dinosaur Jr.'s run of albums, with new songs including 'Several Got Away' and 'Blowin' Up' expected to be performed live on the tour alongside the band's catalogue of songs, including 'Watch The Corners', 'Feel The Pain', 'Over It', 'Freak Scene', 'Out There', and 'Just Like Heaven'.

Tour Dates

Saturday 16 January — Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ — Lic. All Ages — ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday 19 January — The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD — 18+ — ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 21 January — Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW — Lic. All Ages — asx.com/au

Saturday 23 January — Forum, Melbourne, VIC — 18+ — ticketek.com.au

Sunday 24 January — Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA — 18+ — moshtix.com.au

Tuesday 26 January — Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA — 18+ — eventbrite.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

Photo Credit: Jeff Fowler













Photo Credit: Jeff Fowler

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