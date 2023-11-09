Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet

Broadway of New York and Broadway of Nashville collided last night at the 57th Annual CMA Awards!

Check out photos of Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon, Nicole Kidman, and more on the red carpet with stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, and more.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television.

The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

Photo: Disney/Scott Kirkland