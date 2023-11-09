Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet

Broadway of New York and Broadway of Nashville collided last night at the 57th Annual CMA Awards!

Check out photos of Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon, Nicole Kidman, and more on the red carpet with stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, and more.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television.

The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Jelly Roll

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Lindsay Ell

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Colbie Callet

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Hailey Whitters

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Kevin Cahoon

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Kylie Morgan

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Mickey Guyton

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Lily Rose

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Reyna Roberts

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Denita Odigie

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Lindsay Hubbard

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Lindsay Hubbard

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Ashley Cooke

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Filmore

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Kelsea Ballerini

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Kelsea Ballerini

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Bunnie XO

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Brenda Lee

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Brenda Lee

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, Devynn Hart

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Chase Rice

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Cahoon & More Hit the CMAs Red Carpet
Brittney Spencer

Photo: Disney/Scott Kirkland 





